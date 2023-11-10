Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 21:40

Amid political pressure to change the objective, currently set out in the budget, of zeroing the deficit in primary public accounts, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, classified the goal as “programmatic”.

“For me, target zero is programmatic, it doesn’t even need to be in the law to pursue it”, declared the minister when participating in an Itaú BBA event. The minister began his speech preaching fiscal responsibility, which he has defended, as he pointed out, since before taking office.

“Since December, when I was announced for the position, I said that I did not believe that the fiscal impulse was the best thing for the economy to grow with fiscal, environmental and social sustainability”, he recalled.

The minister defended that the country must “improve” both fiscal and monetary policy so that, with macro and microeconomic reforms, it can take off again. “I can assure you that I will not leave a skeleton for anyone,” said Haddad, as he promised not to hand over a bad legacy to the next government.

The minister pointed out that if provisional measure 1185 was approved, which limits the reduction in federal taxes due to ICMS subsidies, responsible for a waiver of R$64 billion, the government would already have a zero deficit this year. “The lack of common sense compromises four or five years of a country’s history.”

Once again, Haddad declared that Brazil has everything it needs to grow above the world average, pointing out the geopolitical environment, with the world looking for clean energy sources, favorable to the country.