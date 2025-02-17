Meta intends to unite with an underwater cable of 50,000 kilometers four continents to boost economic cooperation and digital inclusion, as well as to strengthen the “digital highways” of the world.

Internet submarine cables are telecommunications infrastructure made of fiber optics that are installed at the bottom of the sea and serve to connect different parts of the world and allow global communications, since they enable data transfer through long distances under water.

These cables are essential for the operation of the Internet and for the transmission of large amounts of data at high speed between continents and are used in all types of network activities, From sending the signal in a video call, in the process of paying a product or watching a video on Instagram

Called Waterworth Project, this is the “most ambitious” initiative of Meta for Take Internet to everyone with an underwater cable of more than 50,000 kilometersa length greater than the circumference of the Earth, as the company has pointed out.

This cable will link four of the main continents (America, Africa, Oceania and Asia) in six connection pointsand will use the most available capacity technology, according to a press release.

The underwater cable will have 24 pairs of fibers and will use “a pioneering routing in its type” to be able to reach a depth of up to 7,000 meters. It will also take into account the location of the cable to avoid high -risk failures, such as those that occur in shallow areas close to the coast through which ships navigate.

It is a plurianial project that has a “multimillionaire” investment, which seeks to “strengthen the scale and reliability of digital highways of the world by opening three new oceanic corridors with abundant and high speed connectivity necessary to boost innovation in artificial intelligence worldwide.”

“This project will allow greater economic cooperation, will facilitate digital inclusion and open opportunities for technological development in these regions,” they bet from Meta.