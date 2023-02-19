Thijs Dallinga scored his ninth goal of the Ligue 1 season on Sunday evening, but it was not enough for Toulouse to win. Olympique Marseille won 2-3 on a visit to Toulouse.

Dallinga already scored his goal against Olympique Marseille after three minutes. The former striker of Excelsior thus put his season total at nine for the club where Stijn Spierings, Zakaria Aboukhlal and Branco van den Boomen also had a basic place.

After the break, Touloue completely handed over the 1-0 made by Dallinga. Via Chancel Mbemba, Cengiz Ünder and Nuno Tavares, Olympique Marseille turned the 1-0 into a 1-3 score, after which Dallinga, Van den Boomen and Aboukhlal were all substituted. Dallinga was replaced by Saïd Hamulic, also born in the Netherlands.

In the final phase, Ado Onaiwo made it 2-3, but Toulouse did not get any further than that. Olympique Marseille is therefore still five points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain, while Toulouse is stuck in eleventh place.

View all results and standings in the European competitions after this football weekend below.

