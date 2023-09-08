A header from Rafael Santos Borré Unlocked a tangled match this Thursday and gave Colombia a 1-0 victory over Venezuela on the first day of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, played at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla.

The gunner, recently signed by Werder Bremen of Germany, got the score that allowed those led by the Argentine Néstor Lorenzo take the victory over those led by Fernando Batista.

Rafael Santos Borre and Nestor Lorenzo.

From the beginning, the coffee team took possession of the ball and tried to break Vinotinto’s iron defense, but found a line of four standing well and with little creativity from players like Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

In the second half, Lorenzo took out the experienced Juan Guillermo Cuadrado for the creative Jorge Carrascal. The impact was immediate. The new Dinamo Moscow player sent a long pass to winger Jhon Arias, who sent a precise cross to Santos Borré who celebrated with the crowd that filled the stands of the Metropolitan Stadium.

The ‘rating’

For this match there was another dispute but of audience between the channels Snail and RCN. For the first time, Canal RCN had the possibility of broadcasting the World Cup tie, which was exclusive to Caracol.

Figures from Kantar IBOPE Media show that in the ‘rating’ of this Thursday, September 7, the most watched on Colombian TV was the broadcast of the match through Gol Caracol.

Results of the Selection in the last qualifiers Photo: Carlos Capella / Agecia Kronos

According to the data, as expected, Caracol had the highest audience concentration, but it undoubtedly felt the impact of the competition, since it lost audience points that in past qualifiers reached up to 20 points.

Caracol had a ‘rating’ of 13.73 points, while RCN had 6.65 with the game in Barranquilla.

In addition, the channels broadcast part of the game between Argentina and Ecuador. Snail

it had 12.52 while RCN obtained 6.60.

In addition, among the top ten programs with the best audience is the preview that Caracol did of the match in Barranquilla, which scored 5.56.

In the measurement of National Consulting Center the figures were similar and the transmission of the Gol Caracol was also dominant, with 12.41 rating points, while RCN registered 4.23 points.

