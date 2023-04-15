Javier Fernandezrapporteur who is now part of the ‘RCN’ team, has been a trend on social networks for several days due to the request of the Afro activist Arleison Arcos Rivas who became a trend.

(In context: ‘Singer of the goal’: criticism rains down on him for a controversial phrase in his story).

Arcos, member of the ‘Diáspora’ collective, a group for reflection and analysis on struggles for power, racism, ethnic identities, human rights and processes of social transformation in Colombia and the world, He asked the popular ‘Goal Singer’ to delete a phrase from his story.

“We invite Mr. Javier Fernández Franco, widely recognized as the Singer of the goal, to eliminate from his narration the phrase “how did you hit that ball MY BLACK”, and say the name of the player or his origin, as he does in the cases in which the protagonist is mestizo” (sic and capital letters), Arcos pointed out.

Now, Javier Fernández responded to the people who joined Arcos’ request and also to those who have called him racist.

(Also: Clara Chía would not be saved: Shakira’s unexpected reaction “damages Piqué’s plans”).

‘I’m not racist’

Photo: Taken https://www.instagram.com/el.cantantedelgol/

“It is an expression of endearment that I have been using for many years and that has been considered in many places. 70% of the people who play are from the Afro-descendant community, almost all of us come from there, whether we like it or not” (sic), was the first thing Fernández said about the expression in question, during a chat with ‘Semana’.

“What I wanted is to ponder. Unlike what the tweet says, we always give the name, we want to ponder the Afro-descendant people of our country. People know that I do it with love. I do it with love. It is an expression that has been characteristic of the country,” he added.

Later, Fernández pointed out: “More than an expression of affection, it is a tribute.”

Regarding the people who have come to call him racist because of the expression, the ‘Singer of the goal’ assured: “I am not a racist and this is not a racist expression.”

“It is a phrase that is part of me and will continue to be part of my story”he concluded.

More news

SPORTS