Empoli does not stop and also wins in the Italian Cup. Andreazzoli’s team passes with the thrill 4-3 in Verona and gains access to the round of 16, where they will face Inter in January. The Tuscans took the lead immediately with La Mantia, but Tudor’s team equalized in the 18 ‘with Cancellieri. In the second half, a brace from Mancuso (first goal from a penalty, second from a rebound) and a great goal from Bajrami gave Empoli the victory. Verona shortens the distance with Ilic on 85 ‘and Ragusa on 88’ but that’s not enough, the Tuscans go to the second round.