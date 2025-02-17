Goal announces an artificial intelligence system that translates thoughts into text. It sounds like science fiction, but the technological giant managed to take her to the physical plane. The research project aims to decode brain activity and turn it into digital text, opening new horizons in the man-machine interaction.

The research, carried out by the Fundamental Artificial Intelligence Center (Fair) of Meta in Paris, in collaboration with the Basque Cognition Center, reveals a revolutionary system that reads thoughts. Using a sophisticated scanner, the researchers managed to decode up to 80% of the characters that the 35 participants believed to be typing. The results were amazing: the generative system not only captured words, but also the semantic context of thought.

“We are sharing an advance towards understanding the neural mechanisms that coordinate the production of language in the human brain. Studying the brain during language has always been extremely difficult for neuroscience; in part by a technical problem: move the mouth and Language largely corrupts the signs of neuroimagen, “says Meta in the Post presentation. Limitations that have been overcome thanks to AI and that open revolutionary perspectives, opening new possibilities for people with communicative disabilities.

How does the brain process the meaning of words at the cellular level? Investigation sheds light on the mechanism The brain identifies the semantic weight of thousands of words with specific neurons that help group them according to their meaning, points a study.

How does the “Mind Reading” work?

The researchers used the magnetoencephalygraph (MEG) and the electroencephalography (EEG), a synergistic system based on Brain2qwerty, an AI model that interprets the magnetic signs of the brain as if they were keys pressed on an invisible keyboard. Its mechanism is similar to that of a simultaneous translator that, by non -invasive reading of brain activity, is able to interpret thoughts and turn them into written words.

During the test, The volunteer sits inside the MEG scanner helmet, which detects the magnetic signals generated by neurons when activated in the brain. Next, the AI ​​model analyzes which signals correspond to certain keys. After adequate training, the machine is able to predict the letters that a person thinks to type.

Meta explains it in detail: “When taking 1,000 images of the brain every second, we can specify the exact moment in which thoughts become words, syllables and even letters. The study demonstrates that the brain generates a series of representations that start from the abstract meaning of a phrase and progressively translate into concrete actions, such as the movement of fingers on the keyboard“. It is a” dynamic neuronal code “, a special neuronal mechanism that links successive representations maintaining each of them for long periods of time.

A brain implant allowed a quadriplegic man to use a video game 192 electrodes connected to the left hemisphere of a patient with spinal injury allowed him to fly a drone in a computer simulation.

The road to telepathic writing

“We are at the exact moment in which thoughts become words,” says goal. Despite the revolutionary premises, the project still has many practical limitations. First, the scanner must be placed in a specially armored room to block the earth’s magnetic field, which is a billion times stronger than brain signals. In addition, even the slightest movement of the head can disturb the signal, so it is necessary to remain motionless. Finally, although this investigation was carried out in healthy volunteers, Future work is required to explore how it could be useful for people suffering from brain injuries.

Meta technology is a window to the future of neurological medicine and human communication, being a non -invasive method that opens a more accessible path than the cerebral chips tested by Neuralink, Biotechnology Company of Elon Musk. Although the project does not aspire to develop a commercial product, the history of technological innovation reminds us that giant devices in diapers are not forever; The scanner that today occupies an entire room and requires special conditions could become as discreet as headphones.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.