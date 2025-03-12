It was expected, isn’t it? First of all boom That we have seen in recent times around artificial intelligence, it seems that the Zuckerberg company has been left behind in its innovations. Well, that seems to be changing.

According to a new announcement, just in the last hours, the target company has begun to Try your own chip for training artificial intelligence models; The action seems a clear attempt to loosen its current dependence on the Nvidia supply, according to what two sources close to the company said Reuters.

Production has already begun

At the moment, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram would have already started a small production of artificial intelligence chips, which could be considered expanding on a larger scale in case the test that is being done is successful. The objective, therefore, is internalize the supply in order to reduce expenses and, perhaps, increase investment in research and artificial intelligence development.

At the same time, the new finish line, which is manufactured in collaboration with the Taiwanese TSMC manufacturer, seems especially designed to manage only specific tasks of AIwhich makes it more efficient from the energy point of view than the integrated graphic processing units (GPUs) that are usually used in the development of models. It is a very important improvement for the company, which expects Use the patented chip for training Ia In 2026: In a first phase, it will be used for content recommendation systems on Facebook and Instagram, before joining more advanced generative systems, such as the Meta AI chatbot.

“We are working on how to do the training for recommendation systems and then, over time, how to think about training and inference for generative AI,” says Chris Cox, who falls apart as Chief of Meta product. Of course, Mark Zuckerberg had already tried to do something similar in the past, such as when he tested his own chip in 2022 and after that ended depending on the supply of Nvidia after a failed test. This time, however, Meta tries again, convinced that he can succeed where he failed in the past. Will this be the defeated?

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.