Mhe speech by the US Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell had been eagerly awaited. It passed and the markets decided, no problem, all good. This was because markets were expecting a more hawkish tone given the latest jobs report. And as is always the case, if things aren’t as bad as expected, that’s a reason to buy stocks.

Analysts are irritated. “Lost in translation,” writes Axel Botte, market strategist at Ostrum Asset Management. The bond markets ignored the rise in interest rates and the stock markets ignored the earnings revisions of large companies. The central banks are making it clear that further rate hikes are likely, and the markets appear to be assuming just one more rate hike. “The rally is primarily stimulated by temporary or outdated stories,” writes Norbert Frey, head of fund management at Fürst Fugger Privatbank. Short sellers, so-called meme stocks, i.e. stocks that are currently being celebrated on social media channels, were behind the price increases – like the crypto assets that are also in demand, these are highly speculative investments and do not even remotely reflect a sustainable price recovery on the markets.

On the other hand, he also warns, the lows in the business forecasts have not yet been reached, and the economic slowdown has only just begun. Markets were premature in playing a disinflationary scenario, but the end of the second-round effects in the current inflation cycle is not yet in sight. The “immaculate disinflation” is the opium with which the markets consoled themselves, says Botte and that, despite communications to the contrary, it casts doubt on the Fed’s resolve. “Central banks have lost control of the markets.”

Markets.com’s Neil Wilson even attests to a kind of split consciousness in the markets, quoting author Scott Fitzgerald: “The true test of top-notch intelligence is the ability to hold two opposing ideas in your head and continue to function.” They were desperate to half the glass see full. And Powell gave them enough rope to hang themselves with. Wilson believes the Fed, too, is convinced it can pull off a perfect soft landing: with strong employment and sustained disinflation. He graphically expresses the change in monetary policy in an allusion to a film from the 1980s: “From Gremlin mode to Mogwai mode”. But if the Mogwai is subjected to more inflation, then there will be many, many gremlins – who then cause chaos and must be captured with much use of force. The markets are currently trying to price in two scenarios: hard landing and deflation as well as permanently higher inflation and interest rates? Because no matter how you define it: Inflation cannot be reduced without pressure on the labor market with the consequence of a recession.







So whichever way you look at it: The current situation in the markets does not seem to be all that stable because it assumes an ideal scenario that has more of the character of a pipe dream. Just because the central banks are showing initial successes in fighting inflation does not mean that the battle is won. But that is exactly the topic that is currently being played. And if reality sends other signals, all the worse for them.

In any case, on Wednesday the FAZ index increased by 1 percent to 2484 points. The way to the all-time high of 2021 at 2840 points is still a long way off. The Dax gained a little less strongly by 0.7 percent to 15,434 points and is no longer that far from the all-time high of 16,272 points from the beginning of last year. But first he has to take the annual high of the previous week at 15,509 points again. Powell’s speech caused the dollar to depreciate, which was down almost a cent against the euro on the previous day to $1.0748 last time.







Ionos, the first stock market debutant of the year in Germany, gave investors a frosty reception. The shares of the web host and cloud provider started trading below the issue price of EUR 18.50, which was set at the lower end of the range. After an opening price of EUR 18.40, this fell to as low as EUR 17.72. Stockbrokers had hoped that Ionos could play the icebreaker that would end the long lull in the market for new issues, which only the sports car maker Porsche had interrupted last year.

Surprisingly strong corporate balance sheets further brightened the mood. Energy values ​​in particular were in demand. Better-than-expected quarterly earnings, for example, drove shares in Neste in Helsinki by more than 10 percent. A record profit last year also boosted Equinor. Shares in the Norwegian oil and gas producer rose 7 percent. Eon gained almost 2 percent. The profit development was surprisingly strong, among other things due to better than expected results from the non-core business, including the Isar 2 nuclear power plant. The operating result adjusted for special effects amounted to 8.0 billion euros in 2022. In November, Eon had promised a decline to 7.6 to 7.8 billion euros. The Essen group had reacted to the increased electricity and gas prices with price increases, which should be reflected in the figures in the second half of the year. In the end, all divisions ended up at the upper end of the forecasts. With a price increase of more than 4 percent, Siemens Energy more than compensated for the price losses of the previous day after announcing a net loss of more than half a billion euros due to the losses of the Spanish wind turbine subsidiary Siemens Gamesa.