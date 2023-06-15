Home page politics

With their counter-offensive, the Ukrainians probably want to drive a wedge between Vladimir Putin’s army in order to encircle the Russians in a region.

Munich / Zaporizhschja – For several days, the Ukraine war the Ukrainian counteroffensive. But basically the first attacks still seem to be something like a preliminary skirmish. According to various experts, the Ukraine sent just about a quarter of their prepared troops to the battlefields of the battered country.

Ukraine’s counter-offensive: Indications of the direction of attack in the south are growing

The Losses of Ukrainians supplied western tanks is high early on while territory gains remain manageable. Nevertheless, or precisely because of this, a first major goal of the said counter-offensive in the south is emerging.

Namely, if you look at the direction of attack of the Ukrainian troops there so far and further developments between Zaporizhia, the Black Sea, Crimea and Sea of ​​Azov considered.

Ukraine is continuing to train soldiers for the counter-offensive that is already underway.

On Wednesday (June 14) the Ukrainian armed forces continued their offensive in the south and east. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar reported on the fierce fighting on Telegram. The village of Makarivka, southwest of Donetsk, was particularly heavily fought, she said. The day before, Maljar had reported on a liberated area of ​​three square kilometers in the south. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian army advanced another 200 to 500 meters there, according to the deputy defense minister.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Wedge between Zaporizhia and Sea of ​​Azov?

The American news magazine Newsweek also published a map with reference to the Twitter account “War Mapper”, which claims to have shifted territory in the Ukraine war documented. A relatively small area of ​​liberated land can be seen between the villages of Makarivka, Blahodatne and Novodonets’ke, which are around 60 kilometers southwest of the city of Donetsk. Furthermore, small territorial gains between the villages of Kam’yans’ke and Lobkowe are drawn, which lie about 30 kilometers south of Zaporizhschja directly on the Kakhovka reservoir. A little further east, according to the map, Ukrainian forces are trying to advance south of Orikhiv. Heavy fighting was also recently reported from there.

What is striking: All three front sections mentioned run parallel at about the same height. Between the Kachowkaer reservoir and Orikhiw there was even an attack on a broad front of an estimated 50 kilometers. In the direction of the city of Melitopol, where around 150,000 people once lived. There are thus increasing indications that the Ukrainian forces are trying to encircle and crush the Russian units between the right bank of the Dnipro, the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov and Melitopol.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive: Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is said to be recaptured

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant near Enerhodar could also be encircled and the Russian units there forced to give up in order to bring the nuclear plant back under Ukrainian control – which should also be in the interest of the West. It is becoming increasingly plausible that Putin and his generals had the Kakhovka Dam blown up north-east of Cherson for precisely this military reason in order to flood huge areas. Because here, too, powerful Ukrainian troops had probably prepared themselves. According to current knowledge, probably with the aim of a pincer movement, which the massive floods anticipated.

“In the last few weeks, Ukrainian units have set up outposts on the lower reaches and in the Dnipro Delta. Here threatened Ukrainian landing operations. This would have made it possible to bypass the Russian defenses and get as far as the Perekop Isthmus, which connects the mainland with Crimea. This would interrupt a major supply route to the peninsula,” explained Eastern Europe expert Prof. Dr. Klaus Gestwa IPPEN.MEDIA to the Kachowka blast. The historian from the University of Tübingen went on to explain: “The costly preparations for the attack by the Ukrainian units on this southern section of the front are initially over, because the shoreline has become flooded, muddy and impassable.”

Ukraine counter-offensive: Is a full-scale attack by Kiev imminent?

The thesis that Ukraine wants to encircle parts of the Russian occupation army between Zaporizhia, Cherson and Azov Sea is confirmed by the sustained shelling of the small town of Tokmak halfway between Zaporizhia and Melitopol by Ukrainian artillery, which has been going on for weeks. Loud Kyiv Post In addition, the 73rd Marine Special Operations Center, which, like the US Marines, specializes in boat and amphibious attacks, operates “behind Russian lines in the Dnipro Delta” on the Black Sea peninsula of Kinburn south of Mykolaiv and southwest of Kherson.

British military expert Tobias Ellwood now expects a major Ukrainian attack. “In the next few days we should expect a large-scale attack in one part or another of the Donbass,” the chairman of the British Defense Committee told Sky News. Kyiv was “ready for this one-off attack”. But: Is the Donbass scenario a bluff? Because there is a major attack in the south? Also to get in HIMARS range of Crimea? Ben Hodges, Lt. Gen. Ret. D. of the United States Army assumes a breakthrough attempt with up to 750 armored vehicles on a narrow front section. The decisive moment will come, wrote the former supreme commander of the US land forces in Europe in an analysis for the US think tank Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), “when hundreds of armored vehicles hit the Russian lines”. (pm)