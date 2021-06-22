“He is going to play it for Diego, there Maradona has it, he is scored by two, Maradona steps on the ball, the genius of world football starts from the right, leaves the line and is going to play for Burruchaga … Always Maradona! Genius ! Genius! Genius! Ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta … Gooo … Gooo … “. The voice is Víctor Hugo Morales and Diego Armando Maradona’s goal at 10 minutes of the second half against England in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Mexico 86.
On June 22, 1986, Diego Armando Maradona converted the “Goal of the Century”.
That day, Argentina formed with Nery Pumpido, Oscar Ruggeri, José Luis Brown, José Cuciuffo, Ricardo Giusti, Jorge Burruchaga, Sergio Batista, Hector Enrique, Julio Olarticochea, Diego Armando Maradona, and Jorge Valdano.
Giving us a license to speak in numbers, these figures were those left by Diego’s goal:
–10.6 seconds It took Maradona to reach Peter Shilton’s goal, to score the goal.
-52 meters the Argentine captain had to go through in his masterpiece.
-‘El Diego ‘plays 12 times the ball with the left foot on its way, in which it gives 44 steps total.
-Between players and the goalkeeper, they were 6 the English rivals that were scattered on the path of the Argentine star.
–25 years Diego Armando Maradona had when he played that World Cup on Mexican soil.
-The Party had 36 minutes when D10S sealed the 2 to 0.
-That match was the number Maradon 33a with the albiceleste shirt, and number 10 in the World Cup.
-the ‘Goal of the Century’ was seen by 114,580 fans present at the Azteca Stadium, with a temperature of around 30 degrees.
“On June 22 at 16:09 I put the story of Diego’s goal to the English at full volume. And when the ball goes back in, we are going to shout it so that it can be heard up to the sky. Let’s shout it again! “, harangued the account of the Argentine National Team on Twitter and Instagram, as a tribute to 10, with the hashtag # ScreamByD10S.
Even the club Naples of Italy, honored the Argentine with a video store, run by Michel Liguori, with the version adapted by LEAF from “The hand of God”, the song of Rodrigo.
That team led by Carlos Bilardo, which finally became champion, had its soccer revenge – as they themselves declared – shortly after the Malvinas War. Undoubtedly, much more was played than a soccer game and Diego made it very clear.
