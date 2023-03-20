Monday, March 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Goal madness in Brazil goes viral: to compete in Puskas?

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Goal madness in Brazil goes viral: to compete in Puskas?


close

Chilean

Goal by Anselmo RamÃ³n from Chile.

Goal by Anselmo Ramón from Chile.

The spectacular annotation goes through social networks.

His name is Anselmo Ramona footballer not very well known outside of Brazil but who is in the news this Sunday for scoring a spectacular goal that is already being requested for Pukas on social networks.

See also  New discoveries of explosives raise fears for security during the possession of 'Lula' - France 24

The goal in Brazil

The Clube de Regatas Brasil faced off against Coruripeat Estádio Rei Pelé, in a match of the Campeonato Alagoano, which is the state soccer championship of the state of Alagoas, in the Northeast of Brazil.

In minute 59 and when the game was tied 1-1 came the action that is being talked about so much.

It was a free kick for Regatas, the ball went to the area where Anselmo invented a spectacular chalaca. The ball went at an angle and the goalkeeper could barely dive but could not prevent the score. In the end, his team won 3-1.

The video of the goal is broadcast on social networks, where users are already asking for it to be taken into account in the next Puskas awards. Does it classify?

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Italian National Singers and Play2Give in the field to remember Luca Attanasio. Capello on the bench

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Goal #madness #Brazil #viral #compete #Puskas

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
BBC asks staff to uninstall TikTok

BBC asks staff to uninstall TikTok

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result