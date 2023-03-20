Goal madness in Brazil goes viral: to compete in Puskas?

His name is Anselmo Ramona footballer not very well known outside of Brazil but who is in the news this Sunday for scoring a spectacular goal that is already being requested for Pukas on social networks.

The goal in Brazil

The Clube de Regatas Brasil faced off against Coruripeat Estádio Rei Pelé, in a match of the Campeonato Alagoano, which is the state soccer championship of the state of Alagoas, in the Northeast of Brazil.

In minute 59 and when the game was tied 1-1 came the action that is being talked about so much.

It was a free kick for Regatas, the ball went to the area where Anselmo invented a spectacular chalaca. The ball went at an angle and the goalkeeper could barely dive but could not prevent the score. In the end, his team won 3-1.

The video of the goal is broadcast on social networks, where users are already asking for it to be taken into account in the next Puskas awards. Does it classify?

