Goal madness in Brazil goes viral: to compete in Puskas?

Goal by Anselmo Ramón from Chile.
Goal by Anselmo Ramón from Chile.
The spectacular annotation goes through social networks.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
His name is Anselmo Ramona footballer not very well known outside of Brazil but who is in the news this Sunday for scoring a spectacular goal that is already being requested for Pukas on social networks.
The goal in Brazil
The Clube de Regatas Brasil faced off against Coruripeat Estádio Rei Pelé, in a match of the Campeonato Alagoano, which is the state soccer championship of the state of Alagoas, in the Northeast of Brazil.
In minute 59 and when the game was tied 1-1 came the action that is being talked about so much.
It was a free kick for Regatas, the ball went to the area where Anselmo invented a spectacular chalaca. The ball went at an angle and the goalkeeper could barely dive but could not prevent the score. In the end, his team won 3-1.
The video of the goal is broadcast on social networks, where users are already asking for it to be taken into account in the next Puskas awards. Does it classify?
