After a goal from Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, ​​the national champion was on his way to victory for a long time, but in the final phase the equalizer fell from the penalty spot. Antwerp qualified for the group stage of the Champions League for the first time last week by eliminating AEK Athens.

Union and Antwerp fought for the title until the last competition match last season. Antwerp now only has eight points after five matches, Union has two more.

The German Dennis Eckert Ayensa gave Union the lead from the penalty spot in the fourth minute. Via the American Sam Vines and former Ajax player Ekkelenkamp, ​​Antwerp turned that around before the break. In the 87th minute, the ball hit the spot for the second time, from which Union substitute Gustaf Nilsson took advantage.

Program, results and position Jupiler Pro League

In our match center you can see the full program of the upcoming round in the Belgian league, the standings and all the results of the matches played. Below you can watch all our football videos. See also iFood announces increase in delivery people to circumvent high fuel prices

#Goal #Jurgen #Ekkelenkamp #Mark #van #Bommels #Antwerp #victory #Union #SintGillis