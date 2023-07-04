According to the leader of the PT in the Chamber, the start of voting in the House this week “is a fact”; however, it is necessary to vote Carf before

PT leader in the Chamber of Deputies, Zeca Dirceu (PR), said on Monday (July 3, 2023) that the government’s goal is to start voting on the tax reform on Wednesday (July 5). As it is a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution), the remodeling must be voted in 2 rounds and have at least 308 votes.

“Our expectation is that tomorrow [3ª feira] advance the approval of the Food Acquisition Program, Carf and that at the latest on Wednesday we can already enter the debate, at the beginning of the efforts to approve the tax reform for Brazil”, said Zeca Dirceu to journalists.

The petista declared that the voting on the reform will start this week “it’s a fact”. He also said that they will try “maximum” and that the orientation is for everyone to stay in Brasilia to vote on the tax bill.

For the tax reform to start being voted on, it is necessary that the Chamber first analyze the bill of Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals). The text blocks the agenda of the House due to its constitutional urgency.

The measure’s opinion was presented on Monday (July 3) by the rapporteur Beto Pereira (PSDB-MS), but still does not have a closed date for voting. Like Zeca, Pereira does not rule out new changes.

According to the PT leader, the party reached an agreement to “100% support” to the text of the tax reform. The party bench meeting lasted about two hours. The leader of the Government in the Chamber, José Guimaraes (PT-CE), and the coordinator of the reform working group, deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG).

Zeca also stated that he will participate in the meeting with governors from the South and Southeast on the tax reform on Tuesday (4.July). The meeting is scheduled to be held at 7:30 pm (Brasília time). The location is yet to be determined.

“I think there is very little disagreement, especially when we look at all the governors as a whole”, said the PT. According to him, any concerns of state executive heads should not change votes.

The PT leader declared, however, that “worries” the possibility of the PL deciding to guide against the tax reform. The party has 99 deputies.

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), wants to approve the reform this week. To this end, he brought forward the meeting of leaders and negotiated for all other Chamber activities to be suspended and the focus to remain on the House’s economic agenda.