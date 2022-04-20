ASpurred on by their record crowd and thanks to goalscorer Emil Forsberg, RB Leipzig’s finalists continued to soar and reached the final of the DFB Cup for the third time. André Silva (61st minute) with a penalty kick and substitute Forsberg (90+1) turned the backlog in the 2-1 (0-1) semi-final against 1. FC Union Berlin on Wednesday evening in front of 47,069 spectators through Sheraldo Becker (25 .). The opponents in the final on May 21 in the Olympic Stadium are SC Freiburg.

Leipzig, which can also reach the final in the Europa League, will go into the final as favorites for the first time. Things were not that close to the first title in the club’s history.

The majority of Union fans were silent for the first 15 minutes – in protest against the structure of RB Leipzig and, as has been the case since 2014, during every game between the two clubs. “We have to accept it and get through the first 15 minutes,” said coach Urs Fischer shortly before kick-off at Sky. It actually took his team a little to get into the game. RB initially showed the clearer game structure.

Dominik Szoboszlai fired a first shot in the Berlin penalty area (11th). Overall, Tedesco had changed his starting XI by six positions compared to the win in the league in Leverkusen. But his team had increasing problems with the high intensity of the Berlin pressing. After losing the ball, Union switched immediately and repeatedly relied on the speed of the courted Taiwo Awoniyi on the offensive.

Grischa Prömel initially hit the side netting (15′). With a very strong pass over the width of the field, Christopher Trimmel then used the rushing Becker, who didn’t give RB goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi a chance. The Berlin fans celebrated loudly, Tedesco immediately shouted instructions towards his RB players.







Club boss Oliver Mintzlaff had once again made it clear on ARD: “We want to go back to Berlin and do better than the two before.” In 2019 FC Bayern was too strong, in 2021 Borussia Dortmund. And now Union already in the semifinals? In the 37th minute, André Silva missed a huge chance to equalize from a good eleven yards out. The game also became heated, referee Felix Brych got a lot to do.

Leipzig’s defense chief Willi Orban approached the Berlin goal with a header (48th). RB became more offensive, but without creating dangerous chances. Dani Olmo’s long-range shot was no problem for Union goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow (55′). The Leipzig creative players around Christopher Nkunku, who, according to Mintzlaff, will definitely play for the Saxons in the coming season, Olmo and Szoboszlai were rarely able to assert themselves in this phase.

However, Union also failed to use the counterattack for an early second goal in the second half. Awoniyi missed from a very promising position after a pass from Becker (57th). This took revenge when Brych decided to take a penalty after Paul Jaeckel fouled Nkunku. Silva converted safely. What followed was a thrilling final phase of the cup, but with few highlights. And then Forsberg came almost in the last minute of the game.





