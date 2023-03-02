Marcin Oleksy, overhead kick goal without leg: Fifa Puskas Award for the most beautiful goal of the year

Marcin Oleksy won the Puskas 2022 for the best goal of the year scoring a bicycle kick without a leg. A wonderful network awarded at FIFA the best which was held on Monday in Paris. He beat the competition from the Brazilian Richardson and of French Dimitri Payet. “I remember everything: my teammate Dawid Novak crossed from the right wing, when I saw him kick, I knew immediately that the ball would come to me. I hit it full and a clean trajectory ensued”. he recounted.

Who is Marcin Oleksy, a footballer who scored a bicycle kick with an amputated leg

Marcin Oleksy is a 35-year-old footballer who plays without crutches and without one leg in the Polish national team. At the age of 23 (when he played football as a goalkeeper) while working for a road maintenance company, he was hit by a vehicle that invaded the roadway and crushed his legs. “Before I lost consciousness I didn’t feel pain, I was just afraid of dying. Then I woke up after the operation and that’s when I realized what had happened and that I had lost one of my legs,” he said. After the amputation Marcin Oleksy was in a wheelchair for two years then in 2019 he returned to playing football also thanks to the help of the son. “The first time I kicked a ball after the accident was with my son Tomasz and that moment made me very happy.”

Marcin Oleksy, overhead kick goal without leg beats Richarlison, Payet, Balotelli, Theo Hernandez

Marcin Oleksy’s one-leg overhead kick beat Richarlison’s spectacular one in Brazil-Serbia at the World Cup in Qatar e Dimitri Payet who scored in the Europa League match between Marseille and Paok Thessaloniki. Rabona’s goals had also ended up in the nomination Mario Balotelli (Adana Demirspor-Goztepe) and the coast-to-coast of Theo Hernandez in Milan-Atalanta 2-0 (match that brought the Rossoneri one step away from the Scudetto won the following week on the Sassuolo field). Marcin Oleksy ends up in the golden register of the Puskas Prize together with champions such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Salah, Neymar and Ibrahimovic



