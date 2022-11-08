After his gala performance, Serge Gnabry received a series of congratulations and hugs. After a goal show by its national soccer players around the outstanding Gnabry, FC Bayern is well on the way to going into the long World Cup break as number one. National coach Hansi Flick should have been very happy with the 6: 1 (4: 1) of the Munich team on Tuesday evening against Werder Bremen thanks to the promising tournament form of his DFB players. In addition to triple goal scorer Gnabry (22nd/28th/82nd minute), Jamal Musiala (6th), Leon Goretzka (26th) and substitute Mathys Tel (84th) caused a lot of cheering from the 75,000 spectators in the last Bayern home game of the year .

“We had an earnings crisis, but we believed in our strength. That’s why you can now say that we’ve been in a flow in the last few weeks,” said Goretzka on Sat1. Joshua Kimmich found the first half against Bremen “very spectacular. We played forward very purposefully and could have scored more goals.”

Eric Maxim Choup-Moting, on the other hand, ended the goal run when the attacker failed with a penalty kick on Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka (18th). Anthony Jung (10th) scored the equalizer for the sometimes naively defending guests. The ninth competitive win in a row, with which the Munich team successfully defended their lead in the table, was never in danger. “We knew that if we defended so courageously from the front, there could be gaps,” said Bremen’s Leonardo Bittencourt. You have paid “a lot of lesson money”, the plan was “a bit far into the pants”.

A week and a half before the start of the World Cup, Bayern star Sadio Mané had to be replaced after 20 minutes. It was unclear how badly Africa’s footballer of the year was injured. Coach Julian Nagelsmann spoke after the final whistle of “a blow to the head of the shin” for the attacker. In order to be able to make an exact diagnosis, Mané should have an X-ray. National player Leroy Sané came on for the Senegalese, who two days before Flick’s World Cup nomination gained important competition practice and, among other things, hit the post (54th). The injured Thomas Müller followed the performance of his teammates in a good mood from the stands.







Bremen in Munich without a jug

Even without their top scorer Niclas Füllkrug, who was injured in the back, the guests didn’t hide at all and relied on early pressing – and were bitterly punished for this by the playful and ice-cold Bavarians. This also applies to the early lead for the favorite: After Jung lost the ball against Gnabry, the Munich team quickly countered into the opposing penalty area, where Mané initially missed, but Musiala used the rebound. The young star had already provided the important 1-0 lead against Hertha.

After Mané had missed a good chance to make it 2-0 (9th), Werder hit back with his first good attack: After outstanding preliminary work from the lively Mitchell Weiser, Jung made up for his mistake before the 0-1 and scored the equalizer with a direct acceptance. Bayern were just as unimpressed by this as by the missed penalty by Choupo-Moting or the injury-related substitution of Mané. On the contrary: The Munich team used the spaces that the offensive Bremen involuntarily gave them to score more goals before the break with two Gnabry and Goretzka.



Cheers in red: Serge Gnabry and his Munich colleagues

:



Image: AP



Substitute Sané fitted into the offensive vortex of the hosts without any problems adapting. In addition to the scorers Gnabry, Musiala and Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich was also a tireless driver.







The Bremen side missed Füllkrug with his power and presence as a passing station, his representative Oliver Burke remained largely pale. Marvin Ducksch wasn’t able to put himself in the limelight either, and after a fatal back pass from Bayern central defender Dayot Upamecano in his own penalty area, the Werder attacker missed the great chance to make it 2-4 just before half-time whistle.

In the second half, the Munich team took it much easier and saved a few strengths. They never lost control of the game, and the record champions continued to create chances.