Meta, which owns the Facebook and Instagram platforms, saw its turnover for the first time fall 1% in the second quarter of the year to $28.8 billion, while profits fell 36%.

In a context in which it faces competition from other platforms, such as TikTok, and budget cuts from advertisers due to the economic situation, the tech giant’s net income rose to $6,687 million in the second quarter of the year, against $10,394 million in the quarter. previous.

+ Facebook renews main feed to attract younger users

Already since the beginning of the year, the profits of the company led by Mark Zuckerberg have fallen by 29% compared to the first six months of 2021, to 14,152 million dollars, while revenues have increased from 55,248 million dollars to 56,729 million dollars.

Earnings per share for the second quarter were $2.46, against the $2.54 expected by analysts polled by FactSet, who had forecast earnings of $28.91 billion.

In the first half of the year, investors pocketed US$5.21 per share, against US$7.00 in the same period in 2021.

In a statement shared on its portal, Meta, which, in addition to the social platforms Facebook and Instagram, also owns the messaging platforms WhatsApp and Messenger and Oculus, the company’s financial officers expect total revenues “to be in the range of 26 to 28.5 billion dollars” and that reflect “the continued weak demand for advertising space”.

Regarding ads on its platforms, Meta reports that impressions per ad grew 15% year-on-year and the price per ad dropped 14% from a year ago.