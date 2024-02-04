Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Strong Hand League witnessed a strong return after a 70-day hiatus due to the team’s participation in the Asian Championship in Bahrain, where the impact of the clubs’ preparations for the return of matches was evident, and the confrontations ended with a goal difference, in the fourth round of the preliminary round of the competition, where Al-Nasr won over Dibba Al-Hisn 34-33 in the match that They took place in the Rashid bin Hamdan Hall at Al Nasr Club, and the first half ended with the guests leading by a goal difference of 16-15.

Al-Jazira won outside their stadium against Maliha 26-25, in the match that took place between them in the Maliha Hall, despite the hosts leading in the first half 12-9, but the Al-Jazira team returned in the second half and snatched the match in the final meters.

In the Dubai derby, Al-Wasl and Shabab Al-Ahly tied 25-25 in an exciting match held between them in the Emperor’s Hall, and the first half ended with Al-Fursan leading 14-11, but the hosts returned in the second half and succeeded in equalizing at the end of the match.

Meanwhile, Sharjah, the defending champion, has continued to be absent from the league matches until now, as it has not played any matches, after it missed the beginning of the season to participate in the Asian Club Championship and postponed its match against Al Ain in this round until February 20, and there are postponements against Al Jazira from the first week, Then Shabab Al-Ahly in the second week, then Dibba Al-Hisn in the third week, and the King’s first appearance will be in the fifth round when he faces Al-Nasr.

Al Jazira leads the preliminary round with a full mark in 3 matches and with 9 points, with a goal difference over Al Ain, which also achieved the full mark in 3 matches, and in third place comes Shabab Al Ahly with 8 points from two wins and a draw, equal to Maliha fourth, except that Maliha played 4 matches. It won two and lost two, with Al-Nasr fifth with 6 points from 4 matches, Al-Wasl sixth with 5 points from 3 matches, then Dibba Al-Hisn with 3 points from 3 defeats, and Al-Sharjah last with no points and no matches.