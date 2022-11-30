Mexico played a great game against Saudi Arabia, but failed to score the necessary goals to qualify for the round of 16. Those led by ‘Tata’ Martino beat the Arab team 1-2, finishing third in Group C.

Two teams that needed to win. Mexico faced Saudi Arabia at the close of the group stage in a match that could change the history of the Group C classification. The Latin Americans defeated the Arabs 1-2 but the goal difference -less than that registered by Poland , ranked second in their group – was not enough for them to move on to the next phase.

Mexico had the initiative throughout the first half. He got dangerously close to Mohammed Al-Owais’ goal very early. Vega was left alone in front of the goalkeeper, but failed to define.

Those led by ‘Tata’ Martino stood on the pitch with the initiative and sought to handle the ball as they pleased. But Saudi Arabia did not make it so easy. They tried to stop the Mexican attacks and cover the shots that came from different directions.

The ‘Green Hawks’ also had their options. Kanno dangerously finished off a free kick and when the first 45 minutes were over Ghannam hit a header that went wide near the Mexican goal.

The Mexican impetus was exacerbated in the second half. The Latin Americans entered the field of play with the conviction that they had to score to qualify for the second round.

In addition, the news came from another point in Qatar. At the 974 stadium in Doha, Argentina led by two goals. A marker that forced the Mexicans to score at least three goals to get second in the group standings.

The goals that had not arrived in game actions came from set pieces. First in the 47th minute after a corner kick center that left the ball served for Martín to push it into the net. Later, with a great goal from a free kick by Chávez that he finished off hard into the left corner of the goal, an unattainable shot for Al-Owais.

Mexico kept trying. Later Lozano defined with great quality, but the goal was annulled due to an advanced position. Chávez was also excited with another free kick that this time was saved by the Saudi goalkeeper who flew to reach the shot that sought to slip through the corner.

The last minutes showed a Mexico determined to score that did not stop accelerating and was desperately looking for the goal. But the ‘Tri’ was not enough. A disallowed goal at minute 87 was the last cry of an incomplete goal for the Mexicans in Qatar 2022.

A few minutes later, the Saudis completely put an end to the Mexican illusions, scoring their only goal of the game. A 1-2 that ended the race for the cup between the two teams.

