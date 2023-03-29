Goal by Santos Borré: this was the Japanese narration to the ‘Supercampeones’

Last Tuesday, March 28, the Colombia selection ended his tour of Asia, leaving a draw against the South Korean team two goals and a victory against the Japanese team two goals for one.

Those directed by Ernesto Lorenzo, managed to attract the world’s attention not only for their game model, but also for the Chilean goal with which Rafael Santos Borré, attacker of Eintracht Frankfurt, He gave the victory to the national team.

The ‘tricolor’ started the first 20 minutes of the game with the left foot, because just two minutes later of the first half received a headed goal from Mitoma, a player for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, that could not be stopped by the hands of Camilo Vargas, who was surprised by a ball that reached the far post.

Rafael Santos Borré celebrates his great goal.

However, the Colombians were able to respond at minute 30 with a goal of Jhon Jader Duranhis first record on the scoreboard in the absolute category of the Colombian team.

The ‘strawberry on the cake’ was put by Borré with a Chilean shot at 60 minutes that not only surprised the attendees who were present at the Yodoko Sakura stadium, but also to the Japanese storytellers who immortalized the moment with their story.



The record was shared by a Japanese Twitter account, which showed the play that is commented on in the main sports newspapers on the planet. Some Internet users took advantage of the moment to compare the Colombian with the iconic Oliver Atom, a character from the animated series “Supercampeones”, who made several goals of this style.

