Equal with spectacle and many emotions between Spezia and Cremonese: it is 2-2 in the 90th minute, but the goals could have been more. Alvini’s team still postpones the moment with the first victory in the league, despite starting immediately with a great goal with Okereke’s goal arrived after 2 ‘. The hosts come out at a distance, from 19 ‘to 22’ they accelerate and find a draw and then the advantage with Nzola and Holm.