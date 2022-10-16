Dessers opens the dance of emotions in the second minute, then Nzola and Holm overturn the result. In the second half Pickel signs the final draw
Equal with spectacle and many emotions between Spezia and Cremonese: it is 2-2 in the 90th minute, but the goals could have been more. Alvini’s team still postpones the moment with the first victory in the league, despite starting immediately with a great goal with Okereke’s goal arrived after 2 ‘. The hosts come out at a distance, from 19 ‘to 22’ they accelerate and find a draw and then the advantage with Nzola and Holm.
In the second half it is a monologue by Alvini’s team, who finds the 2-2 thanks to a nice header by Pickel that beats Dragowski in the 52nd minute. Many other occasions, the most important on the feet of Daniel Maldini who finds a super Carnesecchi.
October 16, 2022 (change October 16, 2022 | 16:59)
