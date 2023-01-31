Considering the current scenario of internal politics in our country, and where the most predictable thing for next year is that it will remain unscathed in terms of the positioning of the various political forces, with an opposition that remains garrisoned and aimless; It is definitely extraterritorial factors or factors beyond our borders that should then be worrying President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

And it is that no matter how much their clothes are torn, the same political parties that are supposed to exercise a counterweight function to the current Government, know perfectly well that they have not known how to do it and given the enormous popularity of the president, they will only have to look for the reduced local spaces next year and aspire to a dignified representation in both federal chambers.

And it is that regarding the Presidency of the Republic, the thing is practically sung and it will be Morena and her allies who will continue to hold power at the national level. Hence, the pool that is made among the bulk of the population, the one that maintains its loyalty to AMLO and that could hardly be surpassed at the polls, is the same as the one that was made at the time when the PRI was the hegemonic party that he won them (or made them win) of all.

The doubt that exists among the people today and that fuels said pool is not which party will win the presidency of the Republic, but who of the Morena candidates will be the beneficiary. And here the scenario has opted for two options that are closest to AMLO: Adán Augusto López who continues to gradually but steadily grow in preferences, and Claudia Sheinbaum who is still in the lead but exposed to a lot of pounding and without registering growth lately. As for the others that are mentioned, each one of them knows very well that they do not have real possibilities at this moment, unless it is clear that circumstance, which is the main characteristic of politics, takes such a turn that it radically changes the scenario. .

But then… what could be that factor that could modify the scenario and that, as I mentioned at the beginning, represents a factor of concern for AMLO?

The most visible so far is the path that the presidential succession is following in the United States, where in 2014, as in Mexico (June 2), there will also be a presidential election (November 5), with the exception that in That country does exist for re-election and despite the reserved forecasts, it is still being handled that Joe Biden will go for it.

However, with the latest events in our neighboring country, things are getting even more complicated and concern is no longer only focused on the physical condition and state of health of President Biden, but the latest polls reflect a drop in his preferences, partly due to the failed economic measures adopted to contain inflation (high interest rates, protective tariff measures, subsidies to the CHIPS Law, etc.), but mainly due to its open participation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In this last aspect, the popular rejection of the last shipment of 31 M-1 tanks is still maintained, which were added to a chain of war supplies delivered since 2021, which already exceed 20 billion dollars.

Given these circumstances and after the political accommodation that occurred in that country after the midterm elections last year, where although the Democrats barely remain leading the Senate with a single seat difference, the reflectors from now on will focus on the House of Representatives, where the Republicans have a slightly wider control of positions (222 vs 213).

In addition, Nancy Pelosi’s replacement in that lower house, Republican Kevin MacCarthy, despite having been elected with a shoehorn, openly communes with Donald Trump, which gives the latter a very important weapon to seek to return to the White House. . This further strengthens the real risk that anti-immigrant rhetoric and hardline border policies will be prominent in the narrative of the 2024 presidential election.

In addition to all of the above, there are the latest media events around the controversial “Stay in Mexico” program, implemented at the beginning of 2019, where now both Trump and his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continue to rant and boast about how it was that according to them they managed to bend the Government of Mexico.

Thus, all this amalgam of facts give shape to that scenario with which we began and titled this column. And it is that after the speculations about Pompeo’s book (“NEVER GIVE UP AN INCH”) and the possibility of Trump’s return, the political scenario in Mexico could be reconfigured and force AMLO to make changes that he did not necessarily have in mind. We can even say that this situation has already claimed its first collateral damage in the face of the presidential replacement, particularly the one that the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, is resenting with all this media circus.