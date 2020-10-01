Panaji: The Goa Police have arrested five people for their alleged betting on cricket tournament IPL matches. A police official said on Thursday that the Kalangute police station raided and arrested a Kothi on the beach in Kandolim on Wednesday night.

The police spokesperson said that the five have been identified as Raju Singh (25), Mohit Kumar (21), Ravi Mamatani (30), Suraj Soni (28) and Sagar Rathore (28), residents of Rajasthan.

He said, “Everyone was caught red-handed betting on the IPL match.” During the action, Rs 95,000 cash, nine mobile phones, two laptops were seized. ”He said that a case under the Goa Public Gambling Act has been registered against the five.

Let us tell you that in view of the threat of Corona virus, season 13 of the Indian Premier League is being organized this year in the UAE instead of India.

