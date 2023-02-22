The Popocatépetl Volcano has recorded intense activity in the last 24 hoursfor which different federal agencies reported on the Don Goyo’s situation.

Said information was shared by the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, as well as the National Coordination of Civil Protection and the National Center and Disaster Prevention.

According to the disclosed informationin the last 24 hours there have been registered 175 exhalations and 2 moderate bangsas well as 5 minors.

This information on the Popocatépetl Volcano was presented up to the last cut at 10:00 a.m., on February 22.

Volcano alert traffic light of the Popocatépetl Volcano

He volcanic alert traffic light of the Popocatepetl volcano is found in yellow Phase 2reported federal authorities.



