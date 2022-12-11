Minister Sigrid Kaag (Finance) will travel to Suriname this week to talk to the government of Santokhi and social organizations about the upcoming Dutch apology for the slavery past next December 19.

A spokesperson for her ministry confirms this after reporting in De Telegraaf. D66 minister Kaag will also lead a second discussion session with interest groups in the Catshuis next week about how the cabinet will reflect on the slavery past on 19 December. Kaag does this in her capacity as First Deputy Prime Minister of the current Cabinet. Prime Minister Mark Rutte has obligations in Brussels next week and lacks the time.

It was previously leaked that Rutte will make an official apology in a speech on December 19 for slavery, which the Netherlands has been guilty of for more than two centuries. This upcoming 'meaningful moment' led to heated discussions about what the government's public prostration should then meet. A group of Surinamese and Caribbean slavery committees was invited to the Catshuis on Thursday to discuss matters.

Set of requirements

In addition to Rutte’s speech, various ministers would travel to the former Dutch colonies to apologize there as well. Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection), who himself has a Surinamese background, would do that in Suriname. But that was rejected in that country; a white person should come and say sorry.

It is now clear that the organizations that were present at the first Catshuis session have put forward a series of requirements. For example, the Surinamese and Caribbean participants in the consultations want the date from December 19 to be moved to June 1, 2023. Then it will be exactly 160 years ago that slavery in Suriname and the Antilles was officially abolished. The slave trade ended in 1814.

The organizations in the Catshuis have put the above requirements in a letter, where News hour quoted Saturday. For example, there should be a reparation fund for descendants of the victims of slavery. The word 'negro' should be made a criminal offense and Zwarte Piet should disappear completely. The interest groups also want the debts of the Caribbean islands and Suriname to be canceled and that King Willem-Alexander speak during the commemoration of slavery in Amsterdam's Oosterpark on 1 July.

summary judgment

The government has now announced that it will not comply with all those demands. For example, for upcoming apologies, December 19 will be held for the time being. The question is to what extent Kaag’s upcoming trip can change this.

Five Surinamese foundations that did not participate in the consultation will in any case go to court and demand in summary proceedings that December 19 be deleted. They feel humiliated by the way in which the apologies have been prepared by the government.

