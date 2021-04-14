The Deputy Director of the Traffic Engineering and Road Safety Department at Abu Dhabi Police, Lt. Col. Musallam Al-Junaibi, revealed that there is a tendency for the concerned authorities to set strict controls on the use of electric bicycles on the roads of the city of Abu Dhabi during the coming period, pointing to a workshop finally held in the presence of nine government agencies to support the use of this type Of the vehicles, according to conditions that guarantee the safety of their owners and road users.

Al-Junaibi pointed out that the proposed recommendations included preventing their use on roads that are not designated for them, setting safety controls and standards for their use, supplying tourist places with this type of bike, limiting its driving to safe transportation, and updating the design of roads in the areas permitted to use them.

In a report published last March, “Emirates Today” monitored the spread of electric bicycles, which are a hybrid form between bicycle and motorcycle, on Abu Dhabi roads, remarkably, after it became a necessary means for its users, due to the multiplicity of its benefits, as it helps them to walk and move, but it is closer To the bicycle and does not carry a plate; Individuals of Asian nationalities use it to perform tasks that make it a source of danger to its driver and other road users, such as dealing with it as a means of transporting “passengers” and goods, or using it to transport orders for groceries and bakeries to homes.

Drivers have complained about the recklessness of some users of these bicycles to walk between vehicles on public roads, their failure to comply with safety procedures while driving, crowding out pedestrians on pedestrian crossing lines, failure to adhere to the designated lanes, and other violations.

Al-Junaibi said that the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law defines electric bicycles as “vehicles,” meaning that all articles of the law apply to them.

He added that there are specific obligations that electric bike users have, including adherence to the controls and requirements set by the concerned authorities, adherence to the instructions contained in the traffic and instructional signs that are installed on roads and bicycle junctions, and adherence to the terms and special provisions and safety instructions of driving electric bicycles that are exported from the operators. Driving electric bicycles in the lanes designated for them, wearing reflective clothing while driving at night, wearing a protective helmet, stopping bicycles in the places designated for them, and not placing them in places that obstruct traffic or pedestrians, and not installing them on street lights or traffic signs, and giving priority For pedestrians at intersections.

He stressed the spread of electric bicycles on the emirate’s roads, especially the main streets, as a result of the increase in the number of their users, pointing out that there are a number of positives in the use of the “scooter”, as it is an economical and environmentally friendly means that connects public transport buses, commercial centers, residential and recreational areas.

He warned that the police monitored electric bicycles on the roads and took legal action against violators.





