vasile Tofan is not afraid. “The chance of having an accident with an Uber in London is greater than being the victim of an attack in Kiev,” says the partner of the private equity company Horizon Capital, which has its office in the capital of the country that has been in existence since has been defending itself against the Russian invasion for almost two years. The manager believes that Kiev is probably the best protected city in the world. This can certainly be discussed. But Tofan and his company have plenty of experience. The fund has been active in Ukraine for 30 years.

Sven Astheimer Editor responsible for corporate reporting.

He doesn't want to downplay the country's problems, Tofan told the FAZ during the World Economic Forum in Davos. But Ukraine has huge potential. After the dramatic slump following the outbreak of war in 2022, the economy grew between 4 and almost 6 percent last year, and the forecasts for the current year predict something similar. The Ukrainian technology sector accounted for around $110 million in 2003, Tofan says. In 2023 it would be more than 7.5 billion dollars. “A seventy-fold increase within twenty years – which industry in Europe can claim that?” This is also because Ukrainian engineers and programmers are among the best on the continent. Even if military service increasingly drains resources.