Mathematics teacher in trouble, the pro-Hitler and anti-Jewish phrase did not go unnoticed

A professor of mathematics posted a venting message on social media that did not go unnoticed and Now he’s risking his job as a teacher at the international school H-Farm of Roncade (Treviso). Hanane Hammoud, by Lebanese originin an uncontrolled moment of anger – we read in Il Corriere di Treviso – posted on his Instagram profile a video which shows the horrors of the war between Israel and Palestine accompanied by a simple sentence: “Go to hell, Hitler was right about you Jews“. The video posted among the “stories” – the teacher herself told the school directors – remained online for a handful of minutes but it was enough to unleash the storm. Just at that moment, a student happened upon her Instagram profile, she froze the video and the sentence with a banal “screenshot” and showed the contents of the phone to the parents.

As expected, the photo praising Hitler is quickly bounced on the chats of the parents of the other students understandably worried that that sentence had been created by their children’s teacher. In his defense, yesterday morning – continues Il Corriere – at the resumption of lessons after a week’s break for the week holiday, Hammoud told school administrators to experience a moment of great difficulty psychological for the dramatic situation in Middle East. The justifications provided by the teacher, however, should not protect her from a disciplinary action by H-Farm which today could also evaluate the Suspension. The Roncade school in fact has always promoted models of inclusivenessmulticulturalism and prides itself on the international origin of its students and teachers.

