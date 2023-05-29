Every year, when summer approaches, Vicente Baeza, coordinator of social mobilization and communication of the NGO Movement for Peace (MPDL) You have the impression of receiving the same email: “Hello, I am a person who has always been sensitive to poverty. I would love to go paint, fix houses or teach children… Sometimes they even tell you the place they want to go: Cuba, for example. And one thinks, but what ignorance!

Volunteering abroad during the summer generates both enthusiasm from applicants and reluctance from many NGOs and aid recipients. Dedicating your time to others is “always laudable”, the organizations emphasize, but not everything goes. For example, “it’s not worth thinking that we’re going to pay them for vacations,” says Beñat Martínez, a technician from the Basque Government’s Youth Directorate, from where some 100 cooperators are sent every summer for three months (July, August and September). 22 and 30 years to different parts of the world thanks to the program Cooperating Basque Youth.

The image of a famous person embracing African children or surrounded by indigenous people from the Amazon spread on social networks is not valid either. “We do not judge anyone, we do not say that they are right or wrong, but we run away from it and try to detect it quickly because we are fighting to dignify situations and people and with these images we believe that it is not possible,” Baeza considers.

For this reason, and although it is still possible to fulfill the dream of being a volunteer during the summer holidays, NGOs, large and small, increase the filters and professionalize cooperation to limit the so-called solidarity tourism. A minimum time spent in the place, specific training, links to humanitarian work, letters of motivation, interviews and meetings with potential volunteers during a weekend in the same house are part of the selection processes of the organizations.

I believe that nowadays the concept of volunteer includes very few people without experience. That of solidarity vacations, of good-hearted people who leave for a month, there is less and less José Félix Hoyo, volunteer doctor

“I think that nowadays the concept of a volunteer includes very few people without experience. That of solidarity holidays, of good-hearted people who leave for a month, there is less and less. I am not saying that it cannot be well in its fair measure, but the reality is that the work of the NGOs has become highly professionalized and, moreover, they are increasingly working with local personnel,” says José Félix Hoyo, an emergency doctor at the University Hospital of Móstoles and a volunteer for 25 years in Doctors of the World (MdM).

His first mission was to Central America in 1998, after Hurricane Mitch, and he has almost lost count of the number that followed, all on vacation or on leave. “We are not going to take pictures. It is clear that the image of a famous person in Africa has a lot of visibility, but we find it objectionable to use an image of blacks ‘saved’ by the hugs of whites when what we want is to accompany these people to build a future , in this case, in the field of health”, he insists.

None of the NGOs consulted for this article set rules for their volunteers in the use of social networks, but they do insist that they respect the people with whom they are going to live, that there is legislation that protects children and in the need to take advantage of the opportunity to integrate into the reality that will surround them for several months. “And sometimes reality does the rest. For example, in many places there is not even a good connection to be tweeting or posting photos”, says Beñat Martínez.

Come back with a different look

“I had been looking for an experience like this for a long time. My balance is very positive and I would like to do something similar in the future. I believe that anyone with the desire and attitude can find a project that suits what he or she can offer. There are selection filters and that’s fine”, explains Manex Garaio, a 30-year-old computer scientist from the Basque Country, who was in Peru last year with the Ayuda en Acción organization to develop two applications for local cooperatives.

Martínez points out that the objective of the Basque volunteer program is to raise awareness among young people and for this reason they do not necessarily choose people already linked to cooperation. “We pre-select 200, that is, double the number of volunteers who will finally go, and we put them together in a shelter one weekend. There, the selection committee sees how the coexistence is, the characters, the difficulties and aptitudes. After those two days, we have it much clearer”, explains the person in charge.

It is very important to work on the expectations of the volunteers and tell them that they are not going to end hunger or conflicts Vicente Baeza, MPDL

Leire Álvarez Gracia has just been informed that she will spend three months with the World Rural Forum in El Salvador. “I am going to help an association that is dedicated to family and local agriculture to establish itself as an NGO. I am very motivated, I know that it will be a good human experience and that it will give me experience to be able to work in the field in the future”, affirms the young Basque, who is studying a master’s degree in development cooperation.

the NGO PSE For a Child’s Smile, which works in the education and training of more than 6,000 children and young people living in extreme poverty in Cambodia, has been sending volunteers from Spain, France and the United Kingdom for a month for 20 years with a very precise objective: to provide school support to 3,000 children who run the risk of not going back to school after the summer holidays, in which they return to their environments, often complicated and conflictive. “Our program has a very specific purpose and it works for us because we have managed to reduce school dropouts. And the volunteers return with a different look at the world”, explains Pablo Alonso, coordinator of the NGO in Spain.

The person in charge agrees that the selection process makes it possible to quickly identify people who are looking for recognition on social networks, want to go on vacation or simply meet people their age. “In the end we found a group of conscientious and serious people. For example, we set a minimum age of 19 because we think that when a young person turns 18, they can first try volunteering in Spain, where there is also a lot to do, and then think about going to another country”, he explains.

one more ingredient

The CINDE Foundation, which supports educational programs in El Salvador for children who come from environments of violence and exclusion, has been sending volunteers for short periods of time for years. “They support teachers, work in the school kitchen, do math or English homework with the children, provide administrative support… Our balance is very positive,” explains Cristina Inclán, coordinator of the entity’s international volunteer program . “It was very enriching, what I saw shocked me and I knew little. The trip served me from a humanitarian and professional point of view because I took photographs with which I organized my first exhibition”, explains Claudia Viñas, 26, who was a volunteer with this entity.

in the foundation Paul Horstman, with hospitals and schools in Kenya and Ethiopia, organize volunteering of at least two months for doctors and nurses specializing in pediatrics and neonatology. In 15 years they have sent more than 500 professionals for these short missions and have trained as many local health workers. “In our case, solidarity tourism is rare because we are looking for a very specific professional profile that we need for the project to continue. People write to us for a short time, but we know that it is more difficult for their work to have an impact. Finally, we, the NGOs, are responsible for channeling the aid, for making solidarity work and generate an impact”, explains Belén Manrique, head of communication.

We, the NGOs, are responsible for channeling aid, for making solidarity work and generate impact Belén Manrique, Pablo Horstmann Foundation

The large NGOs cover the travel and accommodation and living expenses of the volunteer, as well as insurance. In the smaller ones, the person must finance the trip and supplementary travel insurance is often required. In all cases, prior training, of greater or lesser duration, on the country they are going to, the NGO and the project in which they will participate, is essential.

“For us it is very important to work on the expectations of the volunteers and tell them that they are not going to end hunger or conflicts. It must also be emphasized that they are not going to a job, they are going to dress up. I usually say that they are like one more ingredient in a dish, which gives quality and contributes, but they are not the main ingredient”, compares Baeza.

MPDL will send 17 volunteers this year, most of them with no ties to the humanitarian world, for nine-month missions in different countries, as they have found that spending one or two months on a project is not enough to get involved or make a substantial contribution.

“The end of all this is transformation, for the volunteers to return, contribute something and make known the causes of the situation they have had to live. For example, we have sent a person to Jordan to work with refugee women and train them in the use of social networks. When she, around her, tells how they live in the fields and what problems they have, she will have much more value than if I say it ”, concludes Baeza.

