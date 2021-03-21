Diazepam, trankimazin, lexatin, lorazepam, valium. When I heard Íñigo Errejón pronounce those familiar names, I imagine, for you too, I added others that have relieved my anxiety or insomnia, that have alleviated the jet lag, loneliness, recurrent anxiety that manifests itself in skin disorders, stomach disorders, muscle pulls. When Carmelo Romero, from the bench of the PP, shouted: “Go to the doctor!”, I immediately thought of Mariela Michelena, Diego Figuera, Luis Salvador Carulla, Francisco Orengo or Vladimir Gasca, who relieved my New York loneliness in That little office of yours in Queens. To Gasca, mine must have seemed like a piece of cake considering that the psychiatric ward of the tremendous Elmhurst Hospital, which he ran with determination and calm, cared for people with those kinds of disorders that undermine the desirable development of a life. If the newspaper reported an individual who had thrown himself onto the subway tracks, Gasca would inevitably run to find out if it was one of his patients. The loneliness, the obsessions that life in a large urban mass causes, the precariousness, all this coupled with the fear, in the case of immigrants, of being expelled, a fear that increased considerably in the Trump era. I wonder how these months have been in that hospital that he himself defined at the beginning of the pandemic as the center of the epicenter.

