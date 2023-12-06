The images and especially the audio that accompanies them speak for themselves. It is not necessary to explain too much about this document that The Voice of Cádiz advances exclusively and that shows for itself how the drug boat crews who are diversifying the business of bringing drugs from Morocco have been dealing in recent months with doing the same with immigrants who are looking for an opportunity on the other shore.

The image is recorded on board this pneumatic. A boat with at least two engines and in which, in addition to its crew, about thirty immigrants travel. Men and also some women. They are crowded. They use up all the space in the semi-rigid. And what’s more, they also share space with flasks of gasoline that the pilot and those accompanying him surely bring on the same boat to supply themselves or others.

The trip could have lasted barely a quarter of an hour. Possibly, and according to sources consulted, they may have left from Larache (Morocco). “That’s where they’re shipping them,” they tell us. And once on board, the power and speed of the ‘rubber’ are maximum. A journey in which they fly over the waves and which can lead to these people – who are not restrained unlike the crew – being shot to death in the middle of the Strait.

And once they are close, that danger continues since, as these images show, they are forced to disembark long before touching the sand. Still in the water and in an area full of reefs. In this case it is an Andalusian cove. They themselves, the ones who bring them, shout that they can get stranded so they are aware of the area it is. “There are stones, there are stones!” they warn each other. At the same time you hear a woman say… “no, no!” “Lady who stands up,” they lie to you.

Some (few) jump with enthusiasm. Others, once they try to swim, soon turn back to the boat in fear. «Come on, we are on the shore. Go Go. He pulls… », they insist. With a clear Andalusian accent (which determines that they are local) they become nervous about the risk of being intercepted by the Civil Guard or the Police. “Jump now, come on, throw people!” they repeat over and over again. And so, when everyone is in the water and without checking anything at all, if anyone has had a problem or is drowning, they leave.

Well, more or less this is how other or the same crew members behaved with another of these taxi boats last week in Camposoto and Sancti Petri. Four immigrants died after being thrown into the water. The pilot and the occupants of the drug boat were fleeing.

And also in this way (although with a recreational one) another group acted whose four members have been arrested by the Civil Guard as allegedly responsible for the murder of an immigrant who was thrown into the sea along with six other people when they were traveling in a boat waiting to reach the beach known as ‘La Pequena Lulú’ in Los Caños de Meca, in Barbate.

As reported this Monday by the Civil Guard, an investigation was opened due to these events and in the first actions it was determined that the victims were transported by several smugglers who managed to identify them and who also continued transporting hashish at the same time.

During the development of the investigations, the agents managed to identify four people as responsible for these events, who also continued to maintain their criminal activity at sea with the commission of a drug trafficking crime after the frustrated attempt to steal a stash in the port. of Barbate of numerous bundles.