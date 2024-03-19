Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

In Málaga, locals are annoyed by the many tourists in the city center. They express their dissatisfaction with stickers at the entrances to holiday accommodation.

Málaga – After the slump during the corona pandemic, tourism is recovering more and more; the EU experienced a record tourism year in 2023. Billions of people go to places they don’t know and explore “insider tips” from social media. According to the statistics agency Eurostat There were almost 2.9 billion overnight stays in tourist accommodation last year. Small towns are also gaining huge popularity, such as the city of Málaga in Spain. This also changes the local infrastructure – much to the annoyance of the locals.

Residents express dissatisfaction with tourists wearing stickers

The Andalusian Málaga attracts tourists as the birthplace of Picasso. On the website The official Spanish tourism portal advertises that the city has “been given a new look in recent years and museums for every taste have been inaugurated”. And further: “If everyone agrees that Málaga is more beautiful than ever, there must be a reason for this.” Spain is also popular with emigrants.

However, the fact that “everyone agrees” is increasingly annoying the people who live and grew up in the place. Because the flow of tourists has a strong influence on their housing situation. Annoyed residents now responded in creative ways to voice their displeasure. Stickers with hostile messages aimed at holidaymakers can be found on the outside of buildings around central Málaga. For example, tourists are asked to “go home”. Stickers on tourist apartments read phrases like “Smells like tourists,” “Go the fuck home,” “A family used to live here,” and “This used to be my house.”

Sticker campaign “out of control”?

The origin of the campaign lies in an idea from the bar owner Dani Drunko independent.co.uk writes. he told the news site Sur, that he was kicked out of the house where he had lived for ten years after he was not allowed to renew his contract because it was adapted for tourist rentals. But his sticker idea had now “gotten out of control,” he explained. He has nothing against tourists. And further: “Everyone joined the cause and gave their best, so much so that they (the stickers, dR) printing and posting all over the streets of the center – I’m seeing more and more.”

Politicians discuss increasing tourism in Málaga

The spokesman for the Spanish party PSOE (centre-left party in Spain) in the Málaga city council, Dani Pérez, published a post on Twitter with clear words. “Walking through the streets of Malaga, it is virtually impossible to find a home that is not secured with a lock and password,” he writes. The apartments therefore serve as tourist accommodation instead of as permanent residences for the residents. He also publishes a picture with key boxes under doorbells.

However, local lawyer Juan Luis Gomez criticized the campaign, warning against demonizing tourism: “The same people who are against tourism then want work, as if our livelihoods here depend on the aerospace industry.” independent.co.uk quotes him further: “It is one thing to regulate tourism and another to abolish tourism.”

However, as a new analysis shows, the desire to travel in southern Europe is expected to level off again soon after the record year of 2023. The reason is financial, social and political risks. Italy has recently introduced some regulations to better control tourist flows. Visitors to Venice now pay admission to the city, while elsewhere there are beach fees or generally increased prices. (jh)