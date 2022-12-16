Since the departure of Go Sharing from dozens of cities and villages, complaints on the internet have been flooding. Customers are angry because the company refuses to refund their credit, even though in many cases the green shared scooters can no longer be used within their own place of residence. But is Go Sharing actually allowed to keep those credits?
Femke van Rooijen
