A resident of Zhigulevsk in the Samara region faces a term for ordering weight loss products on the Internet. As the examination showed, the capsules of the drug contained a large amount of the potent substance sibutramine. Similar stories only this month occurred in the Krasnodar Territory and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug. Slimming medicines containing this substance can absolutely legally be bought in Russian pharmacies with a doctor’s prescription. However, ordering such drugs online can lead to real criminal liability. Izvestia sorted out the details.

Deadline for order

In Zhigulevsk, Samara region, customs officers during operational search activities detained a woman who was found to have illegal potent substances. The fact is that some time ago the suspect ordered slimming products on the Internet. However, as the examination showed, 537 capsules of the drug contained almost 289 g of sibutramine. Samara customs initiated a criminal case under Part 1 Art. 226.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal movement of potent substances across the border of the Russian Federation”). This article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to seven years.

In the same month, the staff of the anti-smuggling department of the Southern Operational Customs were detained two residents of the Krasnodar Territory – a mother and a daughter – upon receiving parcels with preparations containing sibutramine. Postal items arrived in Krasnodar from Kazakhstan. According to the expert’s conclusion, the ordered medications contained sibutramine with a total weight of more than 3 kg. Criminal cases were also initiated against women on the basis of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 226.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

A little earlier in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug filed a case against a woman who ordered fat burning drugs online. 33 packages of such products were seized from her – sibutramine was also found in them. According to the suspect, she ordered the drugs via the Internet in Kazakhstan for further sale. A criminal case was initiated against the woman under Part 3 Art. 234 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal circulation of potent substances for the purpose of selling on a large scale”). She was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of an obligation to appear.

Strictly prescription

Typically, sibutramine medications act as central nervous system stimulants in order to enhance satiety in a person. However, side effects such as insomnia, headache and even anorexia often occur after using such weight-loss products.

Some time ago, sibutramine was indeed used quite often, but studies have shown that it has a negative effect on the central nervous and cardiovascular systems, Natalya Kruglova, a nutritionist and member of the National Association of Dietitians and Nutritionists of Russia, told Izvestia. “In general, it was canceled long ago in the USA, it is not used there, as well as in Europe, as it is a rather dangerous substance. There is even evidence that, in some cases, sibutramine increases the risk of suicidal attempts in people who take it. “, – she stressed.

In European countries, the use of sibutramine in various kinds of weight loss products was suspended in 2010, when the European Medicines Agency released the results of studies on the risks of drug side effects. In the same year, the US Food and Drug Administration required the manufacturer to indicate in the instructions for use that sibutramine should not be used in patients who had ever had cardiovascular disease. In addition, sibutramine has also been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

As for Russia, sibutramine was included in the list of potent and poisonous substances back in 2007 according to decree government of the Russian Federation. This list included not only sibutramine in its pure form, but also its structural analogs, as well as all dosage forms in which it is included with pharmacologically inactive components.

This substance, although it has an appetite-suppressing effect, is in fact a psychotropic one, said dietitian Daria Rusakova in a conversation with Izvestia. According to her, patients find a way to buy such drugs on their own, however by law, they can only be prescribed by a doctor. This rule has been in effect in the country since 2014. Then the Ministry of Health introduced drugs containing sibutramine as the only active ingredient in scroll medicines for medical use subject to quantitative accounting. This means that you can buy such drugs only in pharmacies with a doctor’s prescription.

– There are drugs on the market that contain sibutramine, but this is a prescription drug. It is simply impossible to use it uncontrollably. But these are far from the first remedies that a nutritionist or endocrinologist will prescribe, because we have certain methodological recommendations. It is possible to resort to them only on condition that the person has normal blood pressure, he does not suffer from hypertension, and only under the supervision of a doctor, explained Natalya Kruglova.

Responsibility for import

The purchase of drugs containing sibutramine in a pharmacy in Russia is absolutely legal, but a person may be real responsible for ordering such funds via the Internet if they are delivered from other countries, lawyer Arseny Levinson said in a conversation with Izvestia. Thus, the acquisition of potent drugs from abroad will be classified as smuggling.

– The practice of instituting such criminal cases has existed for many years. Previously, there were registered medicines and dietary supplements containing sibutramine in Russia, but later it was recognized that they were unsafe. Therefore, dietary supplements containing this substance are not currently sold in Russia, but there are individual medicines where sibutramine is contained with other pharmacologically active components. The problem is that, in principle, a person who orders a drug on the Internet sees that such drugs can be sold in Russia by prescription. Paying for an order on the website, he does not even know that this package may be delivered from abroad, which would already be a violation of the law, he stressed. – We have come across such cases more than once: a person comes to receive a parcel and he is detained and brought to criminal responsibility, and quite severe. So, a person faces from three to seven years in prison for the smuggling of potent substances (Article 226.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) …

In cases where these medicines were intended for sale on a large scale, then the batch is considered as such if it contains 0.5 g of sibutramine, according to decree governments … The same act is punished within Art. 234 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal circulation of potent substances for the purpose of selling on a large scale”).

– The purpose of acquiring a drug and receiving it from abroad, whether for sale or personal consumption, is not important when initiating a criminal case. It is important that the person took part in the movement of those substances to Russia. There are, of course, indulgences, but a criminal case does not stop against a person, but he is given a suspended sentence, which is also a harsh punishment. – emphasized the lawyer.