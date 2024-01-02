The newspaper Hokkoku Shimbun reported the news that the Go Nagai Wonderland Museum Of Wajima went up in flames following the 7.6 magnitude earthquake that hit the prefecture of Ishikawa yesterday.

Kazushige Kobayashiphotographer forAsahi Shimbunhe visited Asaichi Streetwhere the museum is located, shortly after the fire to photograph the structure in its current condition.

Dynamic Productionthe study of Go Nagai, issued a press release stating that the company's priority is the safety of Wajima residents and that it will update on the conditions of the museum in due course. The company confirmed the safety of Go Nagai, who is currently in Tokyo. The sensei himself announced that he was deeply saddened and worried about the situation in his hometown.

Source: Hokkoku Shimbun Street Anime News Network