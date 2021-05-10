I have seen it many times in football, in politics and in life: there are crowds, excessive praise, exaltation and exaggeration in victories. In defeats, in bad times, there are absences, reproaches and distance. It is better to be there and cheer on your loved ones when things go wrong because that is when they need it most. It is also more comfortable. There are much fewer people than when you win, but there are the best. Support the Real Madrid, also when they eliminate him in the semifinals of Champions, does not prevent analyzing the situation of the team.

Madrid appeared flabbergasted before a good Chelsea, with the energy deposit in reserve. The axis of the team, the midfielders Modric, Casemiro and KroosThey have given much more this season than what can be demanded of them, and they are already with very little strength. It is necessary in what remains of League the contribution of Valverde Y White. There has only been one player up front this year of the level required of footballers who wear the Real Madrid crest: Benzema. From HazardI don’t know whether to say that one day the Chelsea player who signed will return, or with resignation to say that he is neither here nor expected. Asensio, Vinicius and Rodrygo they have contributed very little, a few sparks from time to time. Zidane, a great coach, he also makes mistakes, like everyone else. Playing with three centrals and two lanes is an option. Lanes like Marcelo (the one from some time ago), Roberto Carlos or Gordillo they have given many victories. Lucas Vazquez it also performs well in that double function of defending and attacking, but Vinicius, with some intermittent virtue in attack, he was completely misplaced as a right-back. Y MendyAfter his injury, he was in no condition to move into the left lane.

Real Madrid drew against him Seville, with another deviant arbitration decision that changed the outcome of the match, and perhaps the League. An unfair penalty in which the ball, which had bounced off his shoulder, involuntarily touches the arm of Militao, which is on its back. It is very difficult to win this League, but I reiterate what I said here in February when, ruled out by almost everyone, Madrid was ten points behind the leader: “as long as it is mathematically possible.” There are three games left in which there is no other than to fight. Whatever happens… Hala Madrid.