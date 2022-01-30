If everything goes according to plan, this year it will be available Hogwarts Legacy. That’s what a new report he spotted this week suggests, coming from a whistleblower known as AccountNGT (@accngt).

According to this person the game will be out sometime in September. As far as is known there will be versions for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PCs. But it is not the only thing that this source reveals.

Hogwarts Legacy could appear in PlayStation State

He also commented that the next trailer in the game will focus on character abilities. It may be available in February or March. Similarly, appearing at an event PlayStationeven though it is a cross-platform title.

Perhaps it is due to an agreement with the publisher of this title, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Now is it possible to trust what he says AccountNGT? Some believe it is possible.

All because this informant shared details about star wars eclipse Y GTA Online before they were available. also from Hogwarts Legacyso his report might have some truth to it.

Although when it comes to the launch window, it is something that could well change. It would not be the first time that what was said by an informant in this sense has been modified. The companies evaluate the premieres according to their strategies.

On Hogwarts Legacy because some people have asked about that, expect a September release, next trailer based on skills / abilities in February / March (PlayStation event in any case) — AccountNGT (@accngt) January 29, 2022

There were rumors about problems in his development

But in the case of this title there are reports that the development of the game is facing various problems. That is why some manage that it will be published until 2023. But nevertheless, Warner Bros. seems determined to have it out in 2022.

It all depends on how things go AvalancheSoftware, which is the studio behind its development. It only remains to wait for an official report that corroborates or confirms the information said before.

Hogwarts Legacy is a game with RPG or open world role-playing elements. It is not set in the time of Harry Potterbut much earlier.

Specifically, in the second half of the nineteenth century and the plot is centered on a student who has in his possession the key to an ancient secret.

This is so powerful that it threatens to destroy the magical world itself. The fact is that this young man is more than he appears and he will prove it more than once.

