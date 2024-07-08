The heartbreaking story of Olivia Harlow, the young mother who died after being discharged from hospital several times: her baby daughter also died with her

A truly heartbreaking story is that of Olivia Harlowa young Australian mother, who lost her life after being discharged from the hospital. For the doctors her situation at first did not seem serious, but in the end the tragedy occurred.

The woman, already mother of a 4-year-old girl, did not make it and the family is now asking for clarity. For them, what happened is absurd, given that she went to the hospital several times and the doctors never understood the severity of the situation.

Olivia’s story began in June this year, when she was 34 weeks pregnant. She started feeling unwell, complaining of severe headaches and blurred vision. Her worried family members rushed her to the Royal Brisbane Hospital. From the routine tests, the doctors found nothing alarming and that’s why they sent her home. However, only 8 days later, the young woman realized that the little girl she was carrying in her womb he didn’t move anymore.

Back in the emergency room again, from an ultrasound, unfortunately they discovered that the baby was now dead. After the harrowing birth, they kept her in the hospital for a few days, but eventually decided to send her home. However, Olivia’s condition never improved, to the point that her family decided to take her back to the hospital, for the bad headache that didn’t leave her.

Olivia Harlow’s Heartbreaking Death and the Family’s Heartbreaking Request

But for the doctors, all this was caused by the strong stress that the loss of her little girl was causing her. The next day, however, her husband found her unconscious. After yet another transport to the hospital and after routine tests, they discovered that he had some brain tumor masses. On June 24, they had no choice but to note his death.

The family now says they are shocked and saddened by the grave loss, as they just can’t understand how after all those visits to the hospital, no one was able to understand what was happening to her. happening. The sister-in-law to the Daily Mailhe said: