The two brothers, Khalifa and Ahmed Al-Badwawi, consolidated their success six years after they launched their unique project “Go Gravity” from the Hatta region, creating a new line in tourism and industrial activities in the country, carrying the slogan “Made in the Emirates.”

The project, which they launched in 2018, represents a new achievement for the youth of the Emirates, who do not know the impossible, and believe that success is created, not given.

The two Bedouin brothers started their tourism project with one activity, which branched out until it reached seven specific activities, targeting children and adults.

During the past five years, their activities have become very popular, and they have succeeded in making it a tourist destination par excellence.

In the field of industrial activities, the two brothers designed and manufactured electric bicycles intended for mountain use, and they succeeded, with hard work, diligence, determination, and determination, in exporting them from Hatta outside the country.

Ahmed Al-Badwawi, co-founder of Go Gravity, told Emirates Al-Youm that what was achieved was the result of great efforts made by him and his brother over the past years.

He added: “Like our youth peers in the region, we were keen to respond to the call of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to involve the youth of Hatta in the comprehensive development plan to develop the region that His Highness launched in 2016. “By participating in a project that exploits the nature of the region and constitutes an attractive factor for its visitors from home and abroad.”

He continued: “We launched the (Go Gravity) project in 2018 with one activity that was the first of other activities suitable for adults and children, and provides the opportunity to go on an adventure full of enthusiasm in an open atmosphere overlooking the picturesque nature of Hatta. The seven activities range from riding electric bicycles, electric bicycles for mountain use (four-wheel-drive scooters), in addition to long slides, mountain jumps, and zorbing, known as globe riding, which is the sport of rolling down slopes inside a large ball made of transparent plastic. And playing football using it, as well as the opportunity to fight a duel in nature using gel balls, which gives the duel an entertaining character in a natural setting.”

Ahmed confirmed that the seven activities received great demand, thanks to their open location, which is provided with the required facilities and services, including parking, restrooms, a café, and a restaurant.

Regarding the industrial activity provided by the Beddawi brothers through “Go Gravity,” Ahmed pointed out that he and his brother Khalifa were keen to provide bicycles that fit the nature of Hatta, known for its mountains, so they designed and manufactured electric bicycles intended for mountain use (four-wheel-drive scooters), and we succeeded in doing so. These bikes received great admiration, which motivated us to export them, after we received offers to buy from outside the country.

Ahmed Al-Badwawi, who invested his studies in mechanical engineering in the project, both its tourism and industrial parts, stressed that the various stages of their project were completed within the country without seeking the help of any external party.

They praised the great support they received from the wise leadership, stressing that they spared no effort in providing all the necessary facilities, and opened the door for them and for the youth of the region to invest in it, so that the youth of Hatta would be partners in embodying the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for Hatta to be A tourist and investment attraction center par excellence, while preserving the city's ancient heritage and attractive nature.

Last September, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, praised the two brothers, Khalifa and Ahmed Al-Badwawi, through his official account on the “X” platform. He published a video titled “Young people I am proud of… entrepreneurs with creative ideas.”

His Highness said in his blog post: “Khalifa and Ahmed Al-Badwawi were able to launch their unique tourism project (Go Gravity) in Hatta in 2018, and they started by providing one tourism activity, until today, in their sixth season, they reached seven specific activities, and they broke into the industrial sector by designing and manufacturing bicycles.” Electric equipment designed for mountain use by tourists.

His Highness added: “Today, the two young men were able to export these high-quality bicycles, completely designed and produced in Hatta, to other countries in the world.. I am proud of Khalifa and Ahmed Al-Badwawi, who were able, with talent, knowledge, and a lot of courage, to invent a new line in tourism and industrial activities in the Emirates, and I hope that they will achieve This project has achieved more successes locally and globally.”

• “Go Gravity” gives the opportunity to go on an adventure full of enthusiasm in an open atmosphere overlooking the picturesque nature of Hatta.

• The youth of Hatta are partners in embodying Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for Hatta to be a tourism and investment attraction center par excellence.