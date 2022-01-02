It remains fascinating: as soon as female names leak out for a cabinet position, their abilities are questioned. At Kajsa Ollongren there were immediately callers ready who stated that she has no military experience as the intended Minister of Defense. We did not hear that from pastor Henk Kamp. While Kamp really didn’t know how to hold a gun.

Sigrid Kaag Minister of Finance? The eyebrows were furrowed, while Kaag has completed at least as many complicated studies as her younger predecessor Wopke Hoekstra.

VVD member Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius is being targeted because, oh dear, we are getting a minister of Justice and Security for the first time who has not studied law. In one way or another, such arguments do not apply to the intended Minister of Education Dennis Wiersma, who has never been a master for group 8. Or for intended Agriculture Minister Henk Staghouwer, who is a baker by profession. And the nicest thing: it is usually men who complain about perceived weaknesses in the female superiors. Pay attention.