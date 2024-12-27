Once it has been proven tenth by tenth that we did not win the Lottery this year either, in the midst of digesting Christmas Eve dinner and the family Christmas meal we have a few days of pause and normality to face the upcoming end-of-the-year celebrations with courage and recover from the ravages of David Bisbal’s burrito sabanero that has devastated this year.

Now let’s get the grapes. It’s what it takes. The issue of chimes is always the subject of debatenormally after the fact when audience data is analyzed and Pedroche’s costume is dissected in detail, but this year the controversy has come earlier.

The novel decision by Spanish Television to trust the fashion man of the chain David Broncano for this purpose has surprised more than one and, most especially, May your partner that night at Puerta del Sol be Lalachus, the new muse that has put Fuenlabrada on the map of fame.

Lalachus breaks the moldnot only because hers is not a size 36 or 38, typical of models and presenters used for these tasks, but because with her transgressive humor she has managed to reach an audience eager for different things.

The competition that night is tough. and the proposals of the different chains, willing to do the rest in the fight to lead the shareallow you to choose from a wide variety of offers. As always, the spectators will have the last word. While, receive my best wishes so that this new year we are about to meet all your expectations.