Estadão Content
09/14/2023 – 21:51

The Legislative Assembly of Goiás (Alego) approved, this Thursday, the 14th, two bills that can guarantee an extra budget of up to R$ 11 thousand for higher positions in the state government. The laws were authored by Governor Ronaldo Caiado (União-GO) and will grant an increase of up to 50% in the salaries of 266 civil servants based on the granting of compensation funds. This type of remuneration is not limited by the so-called constitutional ceiling.

The law, which must be sanctioned by Caiado by the end of this week, guarantees the vice-governor, the secretaries of State, the State Attorney General, commanders of the Military Police and Fire Department, and other high-ranking officials in Goiás an extra monthly budget of R$ 11,361.05. The amount corresponds to 50% of the employees’ salary, which means that these employees now receive a total of R$34,083.15. In total, 43 people should benefit, generating an annual impact on Goiás coffers of R$5,373,776.65.

Deputy undersecretaries, state deputy controllers and deputy commanders of the military forces will be entitled to an extra amount of R$ 10,224.95, which corresponds to 45% of their allowances. The total earnings of these employees would be R$32,947.05 and the annual impact for the State would be R$5,961,142.94.

State attorneys and tax auditors in sector management positions will also benefit from an extra budget of R$9,088.84. Managers and advisors for farm representation will receive an increase of R$5,680.53. Governor Ronaldo Caiado will not benefit from the increase in salaries.

In total, the extra funds could have an impact of more than R$20 million per year just to pay the extra funds for these 266 public employees. Caiado hopes that the project will be approved this Thursday, the 14th, so that it can be sanctioned by the end of this week. According to Palácio das Esmeraldas, the seat of power in Goiás, the compensation funds could enter the payroll this year.

This Thursday, the 14th, the projects were approved, without further resistance, in a second round by the Goiás state assembly. Only six deputies voted against, three from the PT, two from the PL and one from the PSDB.

Funds will not go through the constitutional ceiling reduction

Wanted by EstadãoCaiado’s office informed that the new law seeks to replace the expenses that public servants incur on daily travel in Goiás. According to the state government, the money to pay the extra funds will come from the Goiás Treasury.

The compensation amount is compensation intended to restore the assets of public agents due to expenditure made during their work, such as daily travel expenses mentioned by Caiado.

These funds do not fall within the limit of the Goiás government’s constitutional salary ceiling, which is R$27,597.83. In other words, the R$7,000 in excess of this amount that the vice-governor and the secretaries of State will receive after the approval of the law will not go through the “ceiling reduction”.

Provided for in the Constitution, the so-called “ceiling abatement” is a mechanism that inhibits the receipt of “super salaries” in public administration. In practice, it works as a cutoff line that reduces civil servants’ remuneration to limit it to the maximum amount allowed.

STF suspended attempt to break the salary cap in July

At the end of July, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) André Mendonça suspended five laws in Goiás that authorized state public servants to receive remuneration above the constitutional ceiling. Mendonça considered that the increase was unconstitutional, unless the increases correspond to compensation funds.

“For this reason, there is no legal reason capable of supporting the exchange rate of a given installment once a certain amount is reached, classifying the amount as remuneration up to a certain pecuniary level, and compensation in relation to the amount exceeding that limit”, decided Mendonça.