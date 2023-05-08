Within two years, 100,000 more people will have to cycle to work every day than now. The cabinet wants to use a major public campaign to entice more employees to leave their cars at home.

Today, State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen (Infrastructure and Water Management) is launching a government campaign that will run for three years and is intended to convince the Dutch to cycle more often. Apart from the fact that an additional hundred thousand employees will have to cycle by early 2025, the cabinet wants to get everyone to cycle more. In 2027, there should be 20 percent more cycling than in 2017.

According to Heijnen, there is no other country in the world as much cycling as in the Netherlands: a quarter of all trips in our country are made by bicycle. Yet that is too little. Too many people now take the car for short distances, the cabinet believes. Half of all car journeys are shorter than 7.5 kilometres, and a third are shorter than 5 kilometres. Those motorists must be convinced to take the bicycle from now on via TV commercials and other advertisements.

Healthier and cheaper

Heijnen thinks this can be done, because almost seven out of ten car users indicate in a behavioral study that they want to take the bicycle more often for short journeys. “Healthy living and more exercise are at the top of many people’s resolutions at the start of each new year,” she says. With the campaign That’s so cycled she wants to point out to motorists that cycling is healthier and cheaper.

Last year, the cabinet earmarked 780 million euros for better bicycle facilities. The money is intended for, among other things, better bicycle parking facilities at stations and more cycle paths to make residential areas more accessible. In addition, there is a bag of money to improve safety for cyclists. Last year the number of road deaths rose sharply: 737 people died in a traffic accident, 155 more than a year earlier. The increase was greatest among cyclists aged 75 or older.

Elderly practice in traffic

The cabinet is working with provinces and municipalities on a plan to improve bicycle safety. That should be ready by the end of this year. A budget of 500 million euros is available for better road safety, such as the construction of separate bicycle and car lanes or the replacement of rectangular curbs with slanted ones, so that cyclists are less likely to fall. In addition, more than two hundred municipalities now have teaching programs for elderly people who want to and are able to have extra practice cycling in traffic until they reach an advanced age.

