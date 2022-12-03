On December 3, the 2nd Congress of Young Scientists, the key event of the Decade of Science and Technology 2022, ended in Sochi. Its guests and participants were able to see a variety of developments of Russian research teams: from a vitamin drink made from pine needles and sneakers with auto-lacing to drones and a quantum phone. Also, as part of the business program, world-famous scientists, businessmen and government officials were able to discuss the key challenges facing modern science. On December 3, a session dedicated to the development of genetic technologies was held. As Mikhail Kovalchuk, President of the NRC Kurchatov Institute, stressed in his speech, it is necessary to create some kind of organization that controls this area, by analogy with the IAEA. The discussion platform was visited by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Chernyshenko. He stressed that science is now focused on Russia’s achievement of technological sovereignty.

global challenge

The development of genetics and biotechnology is one of the key issues of national security. This was stated by Mikhail Kovalchuk, President of the National Research Center “Kurchatov Institute” during the session “Genetics – a global challenge”, which took place on December 3, on the final day of the II Congress of Young Scientists.

— Today, the nuclear umbrella continues to serve as a stabilizer in geopolitics. This is a means that deters any aggressor from even the thought and desire to collide with us. In this sense, we can sleep peacefully, but we must also understand that new threats have appeared, the scientist emphasized.

Nuclear weapons, once the most dangerous, are now giving way to biological ones, whose impact is imperceptible. Therefore, it is necessary to create an organization that controls this area, fulfilling the role of the IAEA in relation to biotechnology, emphasized Mikhail Kovalchuk.

To address all key issues related to genetics, Russia has launched the federal scientific and technical program “Development of Genetic Technologies” since 2019. It includes research in the fields of medicine, agriculture, industrial microbiology and biosecurity. The functions of the main scientific organization of the program are performed by the Kurchatov Institute.

– Genetics at the Kurchatov Institute was preserved during the persecution of this science, Yulia Dyakova, First Deputy Director for Research at the National Research Center “Kurchatov Institute”, recalled in her speech. — On the basis of the radiobiological department, virtually all the main genetic potential that exists in the country has arisen. First of all, this is the Institute of Genetics and Selection of Industrial Microorganisms, then the Institute of Molecular Genetics, which, in fact, became the founders of many scientific areas and organizations that occupy a key position in this direction today.

According to the participants of the session, during the first three years of the program implementation, the Kurchatov Institute has already obtained a significant result, which consists in the fact that a scientific and technological base for the development of genetic technologies has been formed in Russia. Work is being completed on the National Genetic Information Base, which will collect information on the gene pools of plants, animals, as well as industrial and pathogenic microorganisms. This will allow Russian scientists involved in medicine, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and other branches of biotechnology to conduct their research independently of foreign colleagues.

Support question

On Saturday, December 3, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Chernyshenko visited the congress site. He stressed that Russian science is now focused on supporting the domestic military for the successful completion of a special military operation.

“Science is now focused on achieving technological sovereignty and on supporting our guys, the Ministry of Defense and law enforcement agencies,” he said in the media studio of the II Congress of Young Scientists.

Also, during the interview, the Deputy Prime Minister said that for the successful work of a scientist, he needs to create a comfortable environment.

— That is why this year the amount of funds spent on housing certificates has increased by 3.7 times Chernyshenko said.

Thanks to this, young scientists will not have to think about housing problems, he explained.

As part of the final day of the Congress, sessions were also held on expeditions to the Arctic, artificial intelligence, public health issues, advanced aviation technologies and many other relevant topics. A number of open lectures by world-famous scientists were also held.

Visiting Science

In addition to the business program, an exhibition with the developments of leading Russian universities, scientific organizations and technology companies was launched at the venues of the event. One of the central compositions – “Scientific Lounge” – allowed visitors not only to learn about the achievements of scientists, but to directly come into contact with them. For example, the exposition floor was made of composite materials created by the Yakovlev Design Bureau for the wing of the newest Russian aircraft MS-21.

As the curator of the project, Marina Petrova, told Izvestia, one of the main exhibits was the quantum telephone communication node deployed in the “Scientific Lounge”. Its developers, the Center for Quantum Technologies of Moscow State University and the Infotex company, demonstrated the operation of the first telephone in Russia with quantum protection of negotiations.

– Due to the quantum encryption protocol, the voice traffic between the interlocutors is encoded. So it’s impossible to access it, she said.

Another interesting exhibit in the living room was a cardio chair, in which you can get an extended ECG in a minute, a device for making vitamin supplements and artificial meat at home, auto-lacing sneakers, a self-healing cover for phones and tables. Opposite this stand, all three days they visited could see, touch and even try the developments of teams of young scientists from different parts of the country.

“We have presented a unique drink made from pine needles,” said an employee of the research and educational center “Russian Arctic. New materials, technologies and research methods” Nikita Muzhikov. – Raw materials for it did not undergo heat treatment. In one bottle, the daily norm of vitamins necessary for a person has been preserved. The technology has already been bought by a large company, next year it is planned to mass-produce and supply the drink to schools.

The organizers of the Congress also took care of how to instill a love for research in the youngest residents of Russia – the first scientific playground was installed in the lobby of the Sirius Park of Science and Arts. As stated at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, organized on the first day of the congress, December 1, project curator Daria Bessudnova, in this way the authors of the idea want to captivate children with science and its basic laws through the game

– This is the most interactive format for the interaction of the child on the playground. A smart playground is presented in the lobby of the Park of Science and Art. In addition to the slide, there are nine modular exhibits that show how electricity, light, and sound work. Also, the guys can feel like DJs, she explained.

The II Congress of Young Scientists was held from 1 to 3 December in the federal territory “Sirius”. This is the main event of the Decade of Science and Technology in 2022. It was organized by the Ministry of Education and Science, the Coordinating Council for Youth Affairs in the Scientific and Educational Spheres of the Council for Science and Education under the President of the Russian Federation, and the Roscongress Foundation.