Because why not? A tent on your tow bar is completely 2023.

Sometimes you read a message that later makes you think “why wasn’t this here yet”? Okay, I didn’t have that feeling now, but I did read something about a tent that you can mount on your tow bar. Very nice, of course, because that was not there yet.

The sympathetic Swedes who work at the Thule company came up with an idea that was as simple as it was genius. You stuff a tent in a kind of suitcase, mount an attachment point on it with which you can put it on your towbar and you’re done. And so it happened.

Put a tent on your tow bar

So now there is the Thule Outset tent. A roof tent, but for your towbar. It is also useful that you can unfold it when it is on the car, but you can also disconnect it. The tent stands on legs and you do not lie on the ground. That’s nice, I’ve been told by people who sometimes camp.

And there is more useful about this tent. If it is mounted on the tow bar, it is very easy to fold back, so that your tailgate can be opened. Saves loading and unloading, isn’t it? Furthermore, it is of course nice that you do not have to take the thing with you on your roof. Saves hassle and fuel. And your canoe can still come along!

Would you like a tent that you can mount on your towbar? Don’t run to the store just yet. Thule will only come to market with their new invention next year. But they will probably do that before the summer, so that everyone can still go on holiday with them.

We don’t know what you have to pay for it yet. But when we have the prices we will share it with you immediately. Because that’s how we are.

