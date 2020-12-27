Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who has given the slogan of Go Corona Go to ward off the corona virus epidemic, has given a new slogan when Corona’s new strain comes to the fore. He has given the slogan No Corona on Sunday about the new form of Corona spreading from Britain to the world. Athawale said that we neither want the new one Corona nor the old one, so he is giving this slogan.Athawale came into the limelight early in the Corona epidemic by raising slogans of ‘Go Corona Go’ (Corona Go). On Sunday, he gave a new slogan ‘No Corona’. Athawale said, ‘I gave the slogan’ Go Corona Go ‘and the virus is going away now. But it also came very close to me, due to which I had to be hospitalized (after being infected with Kovid-19). I used to think that the corona virus would not reach me but it could reach anywhere. ‘

He said in Pune, ‘I will say about the new strain of corona virus,’ no corona, no corona ‘because we neither want the old corona virus nor the new type of it.’ Athawale was discharged from a private hospital in Mumbai last month, 10 days after being infected with Kovid-19. In February, a video of Athawale went viral in which he was chanting “Go Corona, Go Corona” at a prayer meeting with a Chinese diplomat and a Buddhist monk.