United States.- More than three years after he was sentenced to life imprisonment and after remaining behind bars in a maximum security prison in the United States, Joaquín Guzmán Loera, El Chapo, sent him a message to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

It was through one of his lawyers, Jose Refugio Rodriguezthat he founder of the Sinaloa Cartel asked the head of the Federal Executive Power of Mexico to intercede so that the capo I can return to Mexican territory and, thus, be tried and prosecuted by Mexican law.

The foregoing, specified José Refugio Rodríguez, because his client alleges that in the prison ADX Florence, in Coloradothey keep him in supposedly inhuman conditions, remarking that, during the 6 years he has been held in US territory, “he has not seen the Sun.”

Likewise, the drug trafficker also denounced that has been a victim of alleged psychological torture in the penitentiary center in which he is located. In addition to this, the El Chapo litigator pointed out that his client has only had the right to make 6 or 7 telephone calls with his family and lawyers since he was extradited during the six-year term of former President Enrique Peña Nieto.

In addition, the lawyer emphasized, in the radio program conducted by the journalist Ciro Gomez Leyvathat Guzmán Loera has only been able to send one letter abroad and has received three, added to the 5 or 6 visits he has had in the prison known as “Alcatraz de las Rocosas”.

It was based on these conditions that the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel asked José Refugio Rodríguez to do everything possible to make him return to Mexico. In this way, the lawyer undertook the path in this sense, however, from the Mexican consulate in Atlanta and the Mexican Embassy in the United States did not obtain favorable responses.

It should be noted that Joaquín Guzmán Loera did not contact José Refugio directly, but rather through the attorney Mariel Colonwho represented the capo in the USA, how he could have been made aware of the situation.

“He (El Chapo) asked me through the people I have mentioned to request an interview with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which we know is very difficult for them to give me,” Rodríguez said.

It was in this way that the lawyer was asked to contact the journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva so that the Mexican government was aware of the request made by El Chapo, this so that the administration headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador repairs the violations to his human rights that he allegedly suffered during his extradition process.

“It is an SOS, as if he were swimming in the sea drowning and looking for a piece of wood to hold on to because of the desperation he feels in the United States. In addition, it hurts from a trial that was not in adherence to due process, ”said José Refugio.