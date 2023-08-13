At the beginning ‘America today’, public figures announced that one of the historical hosts of the program would return this Wednesday, August 9. Janet Barboza and Ethel Pozo began to speculate about the possible names of the characters that could return to the show. Along these lines, Melissa Paredes and Brunella Horna were mentioned, who, at the time, took over the leadership of the morning magazine. After a long wait, the psychologist Lizbeth Cueva was presented as the reinforcement of the television space.

christian dominguez and ‘Giselo’ received the specialist and, at that precise moment, lizbeth cave He told the reason why he withdrew from the program. “I must clarify something: Christian, I did not leave upset or fight with you, I just expressed discomfort as anyone does,” commented on the psychologist, who made peace with the cumbia singer. After that, the couple of Pamela Franco and ‘Giselo’ took the professional to the main set to comment on the latest cases of show business infidelity.

