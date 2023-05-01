Golden time. Social media users welcomed Jonathan Rojas, who was the emblematic voice of the Yaipén orchestra at its best along with Ángelo Fukuy and Christian Domínguez. The national group announced through its official Facebook account the return of one of the voices most remembered by Peruvian fans. “Today we welcome the one we were waiting for so much, Jonatan Rojas, one of our iconic members returns to tour all of Peru and the world bringing the best of our music,” they said.

Internet users did not hesitate to celebrate the news and wrote positive comments on social networks: “Many blessings”, “Spectacular”, “What an emotion”, “Welcome, Jonatan, successes”were some of the messages from users.

